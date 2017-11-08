Dalby Bike Barn Departs Dalby Forest

Earlier this year, Dalby Bike Barn announced they’d be leaving Dalby Forest, but didn’t say why. In a Facebook post late on Tuesday, DBB said various rumours have been flying, and that the sole reason is their partnership with the Forestry Commission just hasn’t been working. They’ll be concentrating on their new site in Thornton Le Dale, about two miles down the road from the old shop.

The full statement is below.

“Setting the record straight.

“Today we moved out of Dalby Forest. As happy as we are for our new venture in Thornton-Le-Dale we can’t help feeling a little bit sad.

“Adrian Carter was instrumental in the development of the trails at Dalby Forest about 20 ish years ago along with Mike Innerdale and Brian (then head of recreation) – but unfortunately it hasn’t kept up with the times. It’s really sad to see how much people invest into something and to not see it progress.

“When we won the tender for Dalby Bike Barn we thought that it was the perfect chance to hone our heritage and passion for cycling and work with the FC, how naive we were.

“The whole family invested huge amounts of effort into trying make it successful.

“We started the biggest social ride in Britain, showing riders what Dalby really had to offer off the beaten track and that was driven solely by passion and vision which helped to encourage new cyclists and bring the local community together.

“Many people may see all of the cars in Dalby and think we must be rolling in it. You couldn’t be any more wrong. Yes you make money in the Summer, but it’s hand to mouth in the Winter.

“After many years of trying to work in a Partnership with the Forestry Commission we sadly had no choice but to leave. A partnership is not one sided, you have to work together and grow together (a bit like a relationship I guess) but sadly that isn’t the case for many reasons which are out of our hands.

“We could list all of our knock backs on here but that isn’t what this is about. This is about setting the record straight – Dalby Bike Barn hasn’t turned into the dream we all thought initially.

“Yes we have chosen to leave and to concentrate on Dalby Bike Barn in Thornton Dale, Pace and Sutton Bank Bikes for all the right reasons, but that’s because we would much rather invest our precious time into our own businesses and not somebody else’s.

“So that’s why we have chosen to move our business into Thornton-Le-Dale – We are in control and will continue to forge our passion for cycling, because that’s all we have ever wanted to do.

“We know this won’t answer everybody’s questions but thought it will put an end to the speculation. If anyone wants to hear it from the horses mouth as to why we are leaving, just come and see us at the New Dalby Bike Barn at Thornton-Le-Dale.

“Thanks again to all our amazing loyal customers, love all The Carter’s and the team – a true partnership. #killthegoosethatlaidthegoldenegg #ifitwasthatbloodygoodwewillstillbeinthere”