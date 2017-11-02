Calibre Sign 12 Year Old Kenzie Nevard

Twelve year old UK rider Kenzie Nevard is packing a serious amount of talent, as this video from Morzine back in August showed:

Kenzie was just eleven years old at the time, and was routinely hitting bigger features than most riders we know would dare to. A few months on Calibre have officially signed him, making this possibly the youngest team signing ever. As part of the deal, he gets a custom 24″ Calibre Bossnut, though still running 27.5″ forks (an adult sized one on 27.5″ wheels recently got a glowing review from our own Antony de Heveningham).

Calibre write:

“You may have seen the video of 11 year old Kenzie Nevard riding some of the biggest jumps in Europe whilst out in Morzine this Summer, the video quickly racked up over 340,000 views on Facebook alone. We’re now stoked to officially announce that Kenzie will be representing Calibre for the 2018 season, demonstrating you don’t need to spend big bucks to get yourself a bike capable of riding some of the most technical trails in the world.

“Kenzie’s riding a carefully spec’d 15.5″ Bossnut for 2017/18 with a few changes to make the bike as versatile as possible. The most obvious alteration is the addition of 24″ wheels (down from 27.5″), these keep the bike feeling nimble and suit his smaller size and the 24″ Maxxis High Rollers provide the grip he needs when riding some of the most technical downhill tracks the UK has to offer. 650b Rockshox Pike forks result in a similar headangle and front end height to the standard build, whilst giving him a bit more travel for when things get wild. A 1x drivetrain cleans up the cockpit and reduces the chances of dropping his chain through the rough stuff, with finishing kit from Kore and Crank Brothers rounding off the build.”