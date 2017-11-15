British Downhill Series 2018 Dates Announced

Back in September, we were staring at the news of previous British Downhill Series (BDS) organiser Si Patton stepping down, and British Cycling tendering for a new organiser, or organisers. The future of it seemed in doubt when George Thompson gave us his last #makingupthenmumbers report for 2017, but news has just come in that the tender process is completed, resulting in a downhill series with three organisers for 2018. Not only that, they have a full list of dates and venues too, which you can find below.

Round 1 at Cwmcarn will be run by Charlie Williams. Round 2 at Fort Willam, as well as the National Championships in Glencoe, will be organised by the Scottish Downhill Association. Rounds 3, 4, and 5 in Wales and the West Midlands, will be run by MIJ Downhill.

Round one at Fort William, and round four at Rhyd-Y-Felin also have UCI category 1 status, meaning competitors can accrue UCI points at those races.

2018 HSBC UK | National Downhill Series

07-08 April: Round one, Cwmcarn

12-13 May: Round two, Fort William (C1)

30 June – 1 July: Round three, Rheola

11-12 August: Round four, Rhyd-Y-Felin (C1)

22-23 September Round five, Bringewood

2018 HSBC UK | National Downhill Championships

21-22 July, Glencoe

Full release:

“BRITISH CYCLING CONFIRMS DATES FOR 2018 HSBC UK | NATIONAL DOWNHILL SERIES

“British Cycling has confirmed the dates of the 2018 HSBC UK | National Downhill Series and HSBC UK | National Downhill Championships, which will take place in Glencoe from July 21 – 22.

“Two rounds of the series – at Fort William (round 1) and Rhyd-Y-Felin (round 4) – have been awarded UCI category 1 status, putting them on the international downhill calendar and offering riders the opportunity to gain UCI points.

“This year’s series will be delivered by three separate organisers, following a successful tender process which began in September.

“The 2017 HSBC UK | National Downhill Series saw Charlie Hatton claim the Elite Men’s title, while Tahnée Seagrave, who won her first ever UCI MTB World Cup event in Leogang in June, topped the Elite Women’s standings.

“Speaking about the 2018 series, Seagrave said: “I get to the HSBC UK National Downhill Series and have the same level of competition that I do at world cup level.

“It’s great to constantly be pushed while having a real family-like atmosphere, and it’s awesome to be involved in something that evolves youngsters and brings people together.”

“Jonathan Day, British Cycling’s head of sport, said: “We’re delighted to announce the dates for the 2018 HSBC UK | National Downhill Series after a fantastic series in 2017, and it’s great that we’re able to bring the HSBC UK | National Downhill Championships to Glencoe for the first time.

“It’s also incredibly exciting that the events in Fort William and Rhyd-Y-Felin have been awarded UCI C1 status, which will enable us to attract even more world-class riders to the series.”