2018 Tweedlove Enduro Tickets Go On Sale This Week

News has just reached us that this Thursday, Tweedlove will be opening enduro race event ticket sales for 2018. Specifically, that’s the Whyte Bikes British Enduro Championships (8-10 June), the Whyte Vallelujah Enduro (24-25 March), and the Whyte King & Queen of the Hill Enduro (18-19 August). They’re going to have categories for racers from 14 all the way up to 60+ years old too.

You’ll be able to get tickets from tweedlove.com at 19:30 on the evening of Thursday the 16th of November. That’s tomorrow! Set your alarms, as some events are expected to sell out fast.

Full release follows.

“Whyte British Enduro Championship entries on sale 16/11/17

“Early warning for some of TweedLove’s big events for 2018 going on sale, with fast sell-outs expected for some. The much-anticipated BEMBA British Enduro Champs, along with the two other TweedLove Triple Crown enduros will go on sale at 7.30pm on Thursday 16 November.

“A limited number of early bird discounted places are available, and combined Triple Crown enduro entry deals will also save the Christmas cash. All of the enduros are Tweed Valley-based, with the British Champs likely to have a Peebles start and finish to accommodate the big expo and event village. The BEC course will be fitting of the occasion and is ‘at negotiation stage’ with Forestry officers, with stages in Caberston (aka The Golfie), Innerleithen and Glentress all being assessed.

“One of the most important things about enduro is inclusivity, and in this spirit, all three TweedLove Triple Crown Enduro races (including the British Champs) will have more categories than ever – starting from as young as 14 years all the way up to 60 plus year old racers.

“Event dates:

Whyte Bikes British Enduro Championships: 8-10 June

(two days of practice, one big day of racing)

Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: 24-25 March

Whyte King & Queen of the Hill Enduro: 18-19 August

Entries and more info via tweedlove.com“