Whyte Bikes British Enduro Championships 2018 Heads To Tweed Valley

Hillside Outside Ltd, the organisers of TweedLove bike festival and Triple Crown enduro series (a finalist in this year’s ‘Best UK Event or Series’ category in the Singletrack Reader Awards), have announced they will be hosting the British Enduro Mountain Bike Association’s 2018 British Enduro Championships, with Whyte Bikes as the title partner.

The race will be held in the Tweed Valley over the weekend 9-10 June, and organisers are promising a big production for the event weekend.

“This is a really important race for UK enduro and we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make sure it’s worthy of becoming the most significant Championship in British mountain bike racing,” says event director Neil Dalgleish.

“The British Enduro Mountain Bike Association organisers have agreed the race will move around the ‘home nations’ annually, giving different venues and organisers the opportunity to showcase their trails and race production. We’re proud to announce that Scotland and the Tweed Valley will be hosts for 2018, and we’re working with forestry officials and landowners on a course which we hope will showcase the best riding in the valley, with stages befitting of a classic British Champs race. We have some awesome trails here, so it should be a fantastic event.”

Demand for places on the start list is expected to be high. “We want this annual race to be a pinnacle of the UK enduro calendar, so that’s how we’ll approach the production of it,” says Neil. “The event is timed to coincide with the big TweedLove bike festival weekend, so it’s going to be a real celebration of trail riding in what we believe is the spiritual home of UK enduro. We’re keen to help build the reputation of a race which represents top rung racing in British MTB’s most popular discipline, so it should provide a real test and challenge for riders, in a friendly spirit, and on some of these islands’ best trails.”

A full-scale expo and event village with a packed weekend of entertainment and other bike events is also planned. Entry details for the Whyte Bikes B.E.M.B.A British Enduro Championships will be announced shortly.