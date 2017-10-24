Video: Unboxing The New Shimano Deore M6000 Groupset

Announced all the way back in February of this year, the new Deore M6000 groupset from Shimano is now finally available, and we’ve just received one in for testing. Included in the groupset is an all-new 10-speed drivetrain, which Shimano offers in 2x and 3x variants. Unlike the latest SLX, Deore XT and XTR groupsets however, Deore will be sticking with 10-speed for the time being. As of right now, there’s no 1x specific version available only a 2×10 and 3×10 setup. Though if Deore follows in the footsteps of the SLX M7000 groupset, there may very well be a dedicated 1x option coming down the line.

The biggest news is the arrival of a wide-range 10-speed cassette, which uses an 11-42t ratio. This will be of particular interest to riders who are already using a 10-speed drivetrain, and may want to increase their gearing range without having to resort to a cassette expander cog or going to a whole new 11-speed drivetrain. Also new is the X-Wing chainring bolt pattern found on Shimano’s top-tier groupsets, which uses a custom 4-bolt pattern for mounting the chainrings to the Deore crankset. You can choose 34/24t, 36/26t or 38/28t chainring combos for the 2×10 setup, while the triple crankset features a 40/30/22t ratio. There’s new Deore hydraulic disc brakes, which we’ll be pairing up with a 180mm front and 160mm rear rotor setup. And while we didn’t get any for testing, there are also new hubs too, which you can read all about in our original first look article.

For a closer look at the new groupset and to see what’s changed over the previous Deore components, check out our unboxing video below;

As it stands, you’ll be able to get a new Shimano Deore 2×10 drivetrain from £315. Brakes will be priced at £75 per end plus rotors and adapters. We’ll have loads more details coming for you soon, including confirmed weights, individual component prices, and a tech rundown of all the little details – including how Shimano is covering approximately 60 different front derailleur setups with the M6000 drivetrain.

For further information on pricing and availability, head to the Madison website.