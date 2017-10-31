Video: Sam Pilgrim On A £10 Mountain Bike

Nowadays, “pro-rider breaking the cheapest bike possible” is basically an established, sometimes even hackneyed video genre, but when is Sam Pilgrim not an enormous amount of fun to watch and listen to? It’s easy to get complacent about the expensive machines we ride, and all the engineering that goes into them. Here’s a good reminder of why, maybe, we can’t get away with riding just anything. Sam’s reached a point where he seems perfectly relaxed on camera and talking to it. Possibly his most stylish moment in this though, is the way he segues into “That’s the end of the video”



(No video? Here’s a link).

He says:

“I woke up and thought it would be fun to go to a cycle charity and pick up two bikes which were £10 each. They were in the pile that wouldn’t get sent to Africa because they were to rubbish. So I decided these would be the perfect bikes to try and do some tricks on. At the start I try some downhill riding which ended up being so funny and then after some simple modification I headed to the skatepark to get steezy on the £10 green machine! It was crazy how much I could have with a £10 bike! Hope you enjoy the video!!”