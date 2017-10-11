Video: Harry Main Rides Havok Bike Park

Rather than mountain biking, Harry Main is known far more for riding, and being incredibly talented at, BMX. He’s recently discovered a love of MTB though, and has been posting a few videos of it here and there. Last week, he visited our local bike park, Havok. It’s not a huge bike park (yet), with only a couple of traditional lines accessible to all riders, but the freeride lines additional to those boast some absolutely enormous features. Of course, Harry had to hit them, and he crashed, but we don’t want to spoil that because it’s entirely worth watching this video for.

Be warned, much like Amanda Batty, Harry is an extremely sweary rider.



(No video? Here’s a link).

A BMX background means he’s pretty confident in the air, but a little less so on greasy, rocky terrain. Here’s the thing: Harry jumps things most of us here in the office never will. But, having ridden that red line with sections he describes as “very technical”, our definition of tech is somewhat different. Harry, Havok’s just down the road from our office; gizza shout next time you’re up this way and we’ll show you some proper tech! The local riding ranges from just choppier trails than Havok’s got, to Hebden Death Tech…

Bio from Ride UK: “Harry first started riding a BMX at the age of 11, was taking part in competitive events at 16, and turned pro two years later, quickly becoming well-known around Europe for his astonishing mix of technical skills and ‘go-big’ ability, best illustrated by his trademark, jaw-dropping 1080.

“Things got even bigger for Harry Main in 2009 when a series of web edits that featured him pulling amazing technical trick combos went viral, and he became an overnight internet sensation. The worldwide attention secured him his first X Games invitation, but just before he was to make his debut in the competition, he broke his ankle and was forced to withdraw.”