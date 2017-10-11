Video: Andorran “Stig” Rides The Shan No5

Production Privée is a brand that isn’t shy to show off its love for the automobile. The Andorran bike brand is famous for its custom paint jobs based on retro racing teams including the Porsche 956 inspired livery found on the Shan GT we reviewed earlier in the year, and the Bahama Yellow Singer Shan No5. They even have a handlebar grip which mimics the tread of a Dunlop tyre.

Since the team behind the brand has a serious passion for motor racing it’s not surprising that they’ve gone and had the Sitg’s Andorran Cousin climb onboard the Shan No5 full suspension bike and ride it like it was stolen!

Watch the video below:

It’s also no surprise that this video comes at the same time Production Privée announces it’s new range of complete Shan No5 builds and rolling chassis kits.

For those of you who don’t know, the Shan No5 is a 140mm, single pivot full suspension bike that is made entirely of 4130 MCS steel tubing, using a mix of double and triple butted tubes.

Fox has worked closely with Production Privée to ensure a decent pedal platform for climbing and progressive movement that allows the relatively short travel bike to handle terrain normally tackled by longer travel bikes.

Complete builds start from €3499 for the GTR spec with 1×12 SRAM GX Eagle, Fox 34 Performance forks, Fox Float EVOL DPS rear shock and a mix of Spank and Production Privée build kit.

The €4199 Shan No5 GTR Factory (the bike seen in the video) sees an upgraded to Fox 36 Factory forks, Fox DPX2 rear shock and Stand No-Tubes Flow MK3 Wheelset.

If you want all the bling then the Shan No5 JPS is available with a very fresh looking Lotus JPS inspired paint job and upgrade to SRAM XX1 Eagle. Pricing for the JPS bike is €4999.

For those riders not wanting to buy a complete bike, Production Privée also over two rolling chassis options. The GTR costs €2799 with Stan No-Tubes S1 wheelset and Fox Performance suspension, while the Factory rolling chassis get Factory spec suspension and MK3 wheels for €3499. Both rolling chassis options also ship with the superb Bike Yoke Revive Dropper post (review here).

Andi has been riding his own Production Privée Shan No5 for a few months now and seems to be getting on with it very well. You can see his build here, and look out for his full review coming soon.

Full details of all the Production Privée bikes and products available over on their website.