Singletrack Reader Awards: Gallery

October 9, 2017

Thursday was a big day for us at Singletrack Towers, since we packed not just one but two events into the day. Before the Singletrack Reader Awards in the evening, we hold the Northern Trade Day. The event started as an opportunity to get together with the brands, shops and distributors that we found we only ever saw at shows and events around the world, despite the fact they’re based just along the road, but has grown to include a few Southerners too. With the Singletrack Reader Awards in the evening, many nominees make a day of it and join us for the Trade Day before the (relative) glitz and glamour of the awards.

James Vincent Trade Day Reader Awards Ride
Photographers ought to know better than to eat when there are photographers around.
Trade Day Reader Awards Ride Andi
Because sticking your tongue out always looks good in photos.

Typically, the day begins with a spot of breakfast, followed by a ride, and then Mark fills everyone in on work type stuff and his secret plans for Singletrack World Domination. This year there were three ride options to choose from: ‘Death Gnar’, ‘Hebden Clasics’ and ‘Minimal Gnar’. With heavy rain the day before many trails were running with water, but the skies stayed blue and fun was had. So much fun that we were a little too busy riding to take too many photos but if what you see whets your appetite, why not check out the Classic Ride round Calderdale in Issue 104 of Singletrack Magazine and go see the trails for yourself?

Trade Day Reader Awards Ride
E-bikes and rigid bikes equally welcome.
Trade Day Reader Awards Ride Andy Pigg
Even Tech Guy Andy gets out on the ride.
Trade Day Reader Awards Ride Rory
Rory from Upgrade Bikes rocking the Lycra.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ34qqUjMHo/

Trade Day Reader Awards Ride
Wet trails, blue sky.
Trade Day Reader Awards Ride
Is Hannah herding the cows or the people?

Thanks to Blazing Saddles for the use of their free bike wash. If you head to Hebden for a ride, it’s always a good final port of call. Or indeed a first port of call when you get out the car to discover that you’ve left something important at home.

Trade Day Reader Awards Ride
There was quite a queue for the bike wash.
Trade Day Reader Awards Ride Rowan Sorrell
Rowan Sorrell was quite a thing to behold on Hebden’s tech trails. So smooth, so fast. How can it look that easy?
Trade Day Reader Awards Ride Ross
Ross is quite a thing to behold too.
Trade Day Reader Awards Ride wash
After the clean up…
…everyone sits attentively while Mark talks works stuff…and then…
Trade Day Reader Awards Chipps Boots
…it’s time for party shoes!
…and party shirts!
…and party hair!

It wouldn’t be a party without…
Beer!
Food!
Dips!
Yay! Party time! Party faces on!

With everyone fed and watered, it’s time to get down to the business of announcing the winners of the Singletrack Reader Awards.

Your hosts for the evening.
Wil looks anxious.
Wil was right to look anxious. Chipps is as unpredictable as his outfits.
Mark was on door duty, keeping out the riff raff.
Wil looking worried again.
Winners were invited up to say a few words, or to do their best James Bond impression.
From James Bond to The Usual Suspects.
Winners were lined up and shot against the wall (for photos).
Is that NP for Nukeproof or Nigel Page on Pagey’s tshirt?
Hannah, comfortably smiling in front of the camera as always.
Rowan Sorrell accepting the Best Trail Centre award for Bike Park Wales.
Chipps looking embarrassed beside the real photographers.
Rugby player or mountain biker?
‘I told you we shouldn’t have worn shirts’.
The Ordnance Survey reps were identifiable by their proper shirts and general smart appearance among a sea of branded clothing and plaid shirts.
Alex from SRAM wearing a baseball cap on his hip. When your hair is that perfect you don’t want to mess it up.
Whatever it is that’s about to attack, only Kelvin has seen it.
Garage Bikes were well chuffed with their award.

Annie Last was beaten to the title of MTB Personality of the Year by Claudio Caluori.

Claudio couldn’t be at the awards, so he sent us this video.

You can check out all the winners here, plus you can watch the recording of the live broadcast of the Awards as they happened.

