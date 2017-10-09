Singletrack Reader Awards: Gallery

Thursday was a big day for us at Singletrack Towers, since we packed not just one but two events into the day. Before the Singletrack Reader Awards in the evening, we hold the Northern Trade Day. The event started as an opportunity to get together with the brands, shops and distributors that we found we only ever saw at shows and events around the world, despite the fact they’re based just along the road, but has grown to include a few Southerners too. With the Singletrack Reader Awards in the evening, many nominees make a day of it and join us for the Trade Day before the (relative) glitz and glamour of the awards.

Typically, the day begins with a spot of breakfast, followed by a ride, and then Mark fills everyone in on work type stuff and his secret plans for Singletrack World Domination. This year there were three ride options to choose from: ‘Death Gnar’, ‘Hebden Clasics’ and ‘Minimal Gnar’. With heavy rain the day before many trails were running with water, but the skies stayed blue and fun was had. So much fun that we were a little too busy riding to take too many photos but if what you see whets your appetite, why not check out the Classic Ride round Calderdale in Issue 104 of Singletrack Magazine and go see the trails for yourself?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ34qqUjMHo/

Thanks to Blazing Saddles for the use of their free bike wash. If you head to Hebden for a ride, it’s always a good final port of call. Or indeed a first port of call when you get out the car to discover that you’ve left something important at home.

With everyone fed and watered, it’s time to get down to the business of announcing the winners of the Singletrack Reader Awards.

Claudio couldn’t be at the awards, so he sent us this video.

You can check out all the winners here, plus you can watch the recording of the live broadcast of the Awards as they happened.