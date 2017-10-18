Silverback Launch 160mm Slider LT, With Tweakable Geometry

Silverback might not be that common a name as some when it comes to bikes you spot in the wild here in the UK, but they do sponsor world champion and OMX Pro Team rider Annie Last. They offer more than XC bikes, and have got in touch with us about their new Slider LT – an aluminium 160mm, 650b enduro bike. You can see a gallery, build options, geometry and prices below.

Riders can alter the head angle of the bike (65.5 or 66 degrees), but rather than using an angleset headset to achieve this, it’s done via a flip chip in front of the shock. That also slightly alters the seat tube angle, bottom bracket height and standover too.

SLIDER LT 1 Technical Specifications:

FRAME : Silverback’s New Burst LT Suspension Technology, 27.5” Enduro Machine, Hydroformed 6061 Alloy Custom Butted Tubing, Tapered 1-1/8”-1.5” Headtube, Silverback 12 x 148mm Dropouts, Super-Stiff Stays

HUBS: Rear: SUNringlé SRC, 6-Bolt Disc Mount, Sealed cartridge bearings, XD Driver body, 12x 148mm Axle Black; Front: SUNringlé SRC, 6-Bolt Disc Mount, Sealed cartridge bearings, 110 x 15mm Thru Axle, Black

SEATPOST: SBC Dropper Post, w/Slick Shift Lever Remote and Internal Cable Routing, Dia 30,9mm, L: 412mm, 120mm Drop, Black

REAR SHOCK: RockShox Monarch Plus RC3, 3 position Adjustment, Custom Tuned, 160mm Travel

STEM: Sector Box, Alloy, 45mm, 6° x Dia 35mm, Black TYRES: Onza Ibex, 27.5” x 2.4″, Foldable Kevlar Bead, RC2 55a, 65a/55a TLR, 60TPI, Black

SADDLE: Sector, Cromo Rails CASSETTE: SRAM Eagle XG-1275, 10-50T, 12 Speed RIMS: SUNringlé Düroc 30 Comp, Alloy 27,5″, 32H, Black, Rim Width 30mm, Custom Decals, Sand Blast Black

HANDLEBAR: Sector, Alloy, W: 780mm; Back Sweep: 10°; Up Sweep: 4°; 12mm Rise x Dia 35mm

SHIFTERS: SRAM GX Eagle X-Actuation SL Trigger Shifter, 12 Speed, Black

CRANKSET: RaceFace Aeffect, 32T, L: 175mm All Sizes, Black

BRAKE SET: Shimano Deore BL/BR-M6000, Open Hydraulic System, Metal Pads w/Fin, Rotors Front: 203mm; Rear: 180mm, 6-Bolt, Black

FORK: RockShox YARI RC 27,5″” Boost, 160mm, Solo Air, Tapered Alloy Steerer, Crown Lockout, 15X110mm, Post Mount, Diffusion Black

FRONT DER: N/A

REAR DER : SRAM GX Eagle X-Horizon w/ Rolling Bearing Clutch and Cage Lock, 12Speed, Black

RRP: EUR 2699.10

SLIDER LT 2 Technical Specifications:

HUBS: Rear: Shimano Deore FH-M618-B, Centre Lock Disc Mount, Adjustable cup and cone angular contact bearings, 12x148mm, Black

Front: Shimano Deore HB-M618-B, Centre Lock Disc Mount, Adjustable cup and cone angular contact bearings, 15x110mm, Black

SEATPOST: SBC Dropper Post, w/Slick Shift Lever Remote and Internal Cable Routing, Dia 30,9mm, L: 412mm, 120mm Drop, Black

REAR SHOCK: XFusion 02 PRO RL w/AV air sleeve STEM: Sector Box, Alloy, 45mm, 6° x Dia 35mm, Black

TYRES: Onza Ibex, 27.5” x 2.4″, Foldable Kevlar Bead, RC2 55a, 65a/55a TLR, 60TPI

SADDLE: Sector, Cromo Rails CASSETTE: SRAM PG-1130 11 Speed, 11-42T, Black

RIMS: SUNringlé Düroc 30 Comp, Alloy 27,5″, 32H, Black, Rim Width 30mm, Custom Decals, Sand Blast Black

HANDLEBAR: Sector, Alloy, W: 780mm; Back Sweep: 10°; Up Sweep: 4°; 12mm Rise x Dia 35mm SHIFTERS: SRAM NX X-Actuation SL Trigger Shifter, 11 Speed, Black

CRANKSET: SRAM NX Boost, 32T Steel Chainring, S: 170mm; 175mm All other sizes, Black

BRAKE SET: Shimano BL/BR-M315, Open Hydraulic System

FORK: Manitou Magnum, 160mm Travel, Solo Air, Tapered Alloy Steerer, Crown lockout, 15mm Thru Axle, Boost Hub Spacing, 110mm OLD, Black Stanchions, Black

FRONT DER: N/A

REAR DER: SRAM NX X-Horizon w/ Rolling Bearing Clutch and Cage Lock, Black

RRP: EUR: 2219.00