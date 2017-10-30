Sick Bicycle Co. Launch Grizzly Wülf and Wülfbaron Frames

Sick Bicycles first came to attention back in May, after revealing their Gnarcissist steel hardtail, then launching it on Kickstarter. In the months since then, they’ve produced a titanium version, the Gnarcissist Luxe, and teased a prototype or two as well. Much like Pole Bicycles did shortly after Eurobike, Sick Bicycles have also recently given up on carbon fibre as an environmental disaster in the making, in the process shelving their carbon-fibre rear prototype Have Blue.

For now, all their frames are built in the UK with Bryan at Downland Cycles. Hints had been dropping on their Instagram for a while though, and they’ve just unveiled a new frame to be made in Taiwan, the Grizzly Wülf, and a Pinion gearbox version too, the Wülfbaron. Gearboxes aside, both have some familiar and comforting standards to anyone who’s built up any kind of hardcore hardtail frame: 44mm head tube, threaded BB, and 31.6 seat tube.

Jordan and Tim write:

“Available in standard drive and gearbox versions, destined to become a classic. This is our versatile, good times, trail destroyer. A mini Gnarcissist (Or a big Hacksaw Surgeon)

Not as long low and slack as the Gnar. Not as crazy and unstable as the Hacksaw.

A good entry in to the world of SICK!

We used our research in to Downhill and Enduro race machines to make a fun and reliable bike well suited for training and racing in the wettest winters. Designed for a lifetime of riding.

www.sickbicycle.co

www.instagram.com/sickbicycles

jordan@sickbicycle.co

Designed around a 150mm fork

27.5 Wheels

73mm BB.

31.6m Dropper post.

44mm Headtube.

64 head angle

75 seat angle.

Aerospace Titanium (Made in Taiwan)

£800 – Grizzly Wülf Super Earlybird – (limit to 5) – Aerospace titanium, Stealth post routing, Boost Spacing, Raw finish.

£890 – Grizzly Wülf – Aerospace titanium, Stealth post routing, 73mm bb – Boost Spacing, Raw finish.

£950 – Grizzly Wulf LE – Aerospace titanium, Stealth post routing, 73mm bb – Boost Spacing, Gold and Raptor Black paintjob

£ 1999 – Wülfbaron – Aerospace titanium, Stealth post routing, Boost Spacing, Raw finish. Pinion Bridge Pinion C1.12 gearbox, Shifter, Cranks, Spider. Gates Splitter.

£2049 – Wülfbaron LE – Aerospace titanium, Stealth post routing, Boost Spacing Pinion Bridge, Pinion C1.12 gearbox, Shifter, Cranks, Spider. Gates Splitter – Gold and Raptor Black paint job.

Why choose Pinion? It’s a drivetrain for life. Almost maintenance free. Great placement of weight on the frame for stress-free shredding.

Each bike is individually numbered and comes with a free ‘owners only’ t-shirt

Shouldn’t have to say it, but no refunds no changes, no messing around. These are absolute bargains so we have to keep costs as low as possible, that means no extra work.

Please note this is a preorder. Frames will begin arriving DECEMBER 2017 – They will likely get stuck in customs for a while. Don’t order for Christmas! You might get lucky though!”