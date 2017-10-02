Morvelo Update F**K CANCER Socks With New Edition

It’s difficult to believe it’s nearly two years since Singletrack Deputy Editor Jenn Hill passed away, but the date is just under two weeks from today.

Last year her good friends at Morvelo in Brighton put out some special, bright pink F**K CANCER socks, with all proceeds going to three excellent charities: Macmillan, Cancer Research and St Gemma’s Hospice. They sold out in a day. They made more, and they sold out once again. In total, they raised over £25,000 for good causes related to cancer.

This month they unveiled a new edition, with exactly the same deal as before: all the money from sales, not just profits, is going to the same three organisations. The new socks also have a few improvements to make them more comfortable for long distance riding.

Morvelo explain:

“We’ve sold over 3000 pairs of the first Fuck Cancer sock so why are we messing with it? In two words; why not? Or in one word; Transcontinental. With friends of Jenn’s racing the Transcontinental, and long distance riding something she was extremely accomplished at, we redesigned the sock specifically for these journeys.”

warm #TCRNo5cap262b #TCRNo5 A post shared by VecchioJo (@vecchiojo) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

(Above: Jo Burt, mid-Transcontinental, in the new socks).

“Using a new yarn, the Fuck Cancer V2 is lighter, wicks aways moisture faster and we added thicker heel and toe sections to make those unbearable moments of a 4000km race slightly more bearable. It still has uses the anti-odour skinlife fabric to reduce unpleasant odours which you’ll be grateful off when you’re tucked up in your bivvy.

“As always, all the proceeds, not just profits, are going to Macmillan, Cancer Research and St Gemma’s Hospice.”

They add that they’re ideal for:

Showing Cancer who’s boss

Sweary cycle clothing

The previous list of things they’re good for still applies too:

Cycling

Not cycling

Raising money for three excellent charities

Wearing something with a swear word on it

You can read more about them here, and buy your own pair for £10 here.