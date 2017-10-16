Monday Morning Debrief 102

It is still Monday, though once again it is not morning. I know. But there have been important things to do this morning, like drinking coffee and eating cake and welcoming our new designer, Amanda, to the fold. And then, because we’re all action and no waffle (mmm…syrup), we’ve shipped her straight out to ride bikes and help with a photoshoot. So you’ll just have to wait for Fresh Goods Friday for a picture – assuming she sticks around that long. Fingers crossed.

Being Monday, the two days preceding it were the weekend, so let’s see what the Singletrack Crew got up to…

Having spent a couple of days riding gravel bikes with Kona Bikes in Spain, my weekend was spent flying home and taking the kids to the Harry Potter Studios (which was amazeballs by the way, except for Butterbeer, which is rank).

Chipps and Beate are off on their holidays, shredding trails in Spain. Or at least, it’s still Spain for the moment. We think. It’s a fluid situation.

Morning! A post shared by Chipps (@chippschippendale) on Oct 16, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

You can see why the Spaniards might want to hold onto this corner of their country.

Infinite possibilities and the possibility of infinity… @altitudeadventuremtb A post shared by Beate Kubitz (@beatekubitz) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

No shredders in this image, but it’s a worthy artistic contribution to the Debrief. Full marks.

Back in the UK, Andi was playing out in the mud and getting air-bourne on his Andorran Production Privee. That man loves a bit of air – and a hashtag.

Also in the mud and wet of the UK, Vic (along with, it seems, half the female riding population of the UK) took part in the Hopetech Women’s Enduro at Gisburn forest. A report on that is coming your way soon…

Wil was on foot, showing a visiting friend the delights of Todmorden. Bikes are never far from his mind however, and he was spotting tyre treads in the mud.

Oh high roller! . . #tyrespotting #maxxishighroller A post shared by Wil Barrett (@wilrides) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

Finally, proving that it’s not all about the bike and a bit of determination will take you a long way, our regular man behind the camera James Vincent has got himself some new riding buddies.

https://instagram.com/p/BaSB-QUhQt2/

Now that’s the stuff that weekends should be made of.

If next weekend could look like this, we’d be very happy. Yes it’s an advert, but for a change it has quite a nice chilled soundtrack and it’s a woman doing all the rad riding. And the scenery does look very very nice.