First Look: Santa Cruz Tallboy Alloy R

The Santa Cruz chicken first laid its first Tallboy egg way back when in 2010. A whole seven years (and many eggs) ago.

At the time, 29ers were still rather uncool bicycles. Most up until that point were of the hardtail variety, and the ones that did have full squish weren’t particularly enjoyable to ride outside of climbing things and riding on trails devoid of corners. Then the Tallboy came along and changed the game. With its efficient suspension, dynamic ride quality, and surprisingly ‘up for it’ handling, this wagon wheeler was responsible for successfully changing the opinion of many 29er sceptics at the time.

The Tallboy has amassed many more fans over the years in its various guises, and in the process has spawned more radical longer travel offspring in the form of the thoroughly popular Hightower (that Barney reviewed here) and the latest EWS contender; the new Hightower LT.

Although those longer travel bikes have lapped up most of the attention lately, the Tallboy still exists. In fact, the 3rd generation Tallboy was launched just last year, bringing with it new geometry and a bi-wheelsize personality. As part of the Tallboy relaunch, Santa Cruz also developed a new alloy version, and we’ve got one here in the office for you to ogle over at.

“The Tallboy cuts a whole new swath across the trail bike landscape. As a 27+ bike it revels in the severe. In desert-dry conditions the wider tires float above the dust and find oases of grip where standard tires flounder. And when the monsoon comes, lower tire pressures pull the Tallboy through the slickest of root sections like a Defender on diff-lock. In its 29-inch form, the Tallboy’s renowned rowdy streak comes to the fore. Happy at full gas, up or down hill, the speed and agility of the 29 configuration will have you bagging on e-bikes at every turn.”

Santa Cruz Tallboy Alloy Features

Full suspension XC/trail bike

Designed to accommodate 29in or 27.5+ wheel setups

Hydroformed alloy frame

VPP suspension design

Rear suspension travel: 110mm

Recommended fork travel: 120mm (29in), 130mm (27.5+)

68° head angle

73° seat tube angle

432mm chainstay length

73mm English threaded bottom bracket

148x12mm rear thru-axle

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

The alloy Tallboy shares exactly the same geometry as the carbon version, but comes in a bit heavier thanks to its use of stout hydroformed and welded alloy tubes. There’s 110mm of travel out back via the VPP suspension design (Gen 3), and the Tallboy is optimised around a 120-130mm travel fork.

Like the latest Hightower, the Tallboy now has the ability to fit 27.5+ wheels and tyres also. You can run 29er tyres up to 2.5in wide, or you can 27.5in wheels with tyres up to 3.0in wide. Our test bike is setup with 29in hoops, but a small flip chip in the upper suspension link can be employed if you decide to fit chubby rubber into the Tallboy’s chassis.

There are two build kits available with the Tallboy alloy frame, starting at £2699 for the ‘D’ build kit. This one here features the ‘R’ build kit, which basically shares the same SRAM NX 1×11 drivetrain, Level brakes and WTB wheelset as the cheaper build kit, but steps up to a Fox Performance Series suspension package with an EVOL shock out back and a 34 Float Rhythm fork on the front.

As you may already know, the Santa Cruz Tallboy Alloy is being tested against two other bikes for Issue 115 of Singletrack Magazine as part of our ‘Alloy Iterations’ group test – basically alloy versions of popular carbon fibre full suspension trail bikes. We wanted to ask the question; do you miss out electing for metal over carbon fibre? Is alloy just the poor cousin of its lighter, higher tech plastic composite sibling? Should you just suck it up and pay the extra? Well, we don’t necessarily think so.

You’ll be able to read the Tallboy Alloy review and the full results of the group test in the brand new issue of Singletrack Magazine, due to land in subscribers front door mats this week, and at Premier Dealers, bike shops and newsagents all around the country this coming fortnight. Can’t wait? Then jump to the online shop and order your copy right now!

2018 Santa Cruz Tallboy Alloy R Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 110mm Travel

Fox 34 Rhythm, 120mm Travel

Fox Float DPS EVOL Performance Series

Novatec Sealed Bearing, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear

WTB STP i23, Tubeless Compatible, 23mm Internal Rim Width

Maxxis Minion DHF EXO 2.3in Front & Crossmark II EXO 2.25in Rear

Race Face Aeffect, 30T Steel Narrow-Wide Direct Mount Chainring

N/A

SRAM NX 11-Speed

SRAM NX 11-Speed

SRAM XG-1150 11-Speed, 10-42t

SRAM Level T, 180mm Rotors Front & Rear

Race Face Ride 35mm, 50mm Long

Race Face Ride 35mm, 760mm Wide

Santa Cruz Palmdale

Race Face Aeffect, 125mm Travel

WTB Volt Race

Large

Medium, Large, X-Large

14kg / 30.8lbs

14kg / 30.8lbs RRP // £3299