Commencal Whips Up New 29/27.5+ Meta HT AM Hardtail
by Wil Barrett
October 16, 2017
Commencal has just gone and added another option in its hardtail lineup with today’s announcement of the brand new Meta HT AM. Designed to run a 160mm travel fork and with the ability to fit 29in or 27.5+ tyres, this is one of the biggest and baddest hardtails that the Andorran brand has ever produced.
Built from triple butted 6061 alloy tubing, you can think of the new Meta HT AM as sort of a hardtail version of the current Meta AM full suspension enduro bike, albeit one that can squeeze in up to 27.5×2.8in or 29×2.4in wide tyres. Plus tyres make a lot of sense for hardcore hardtails, as they help to add traction and comfort, increasing the bike’s versatility in rowdier terrain. That should make the Meta HT AM an appealing choice for riders on a budget, or for those who are after a winter-ready trail bike.
“We’re staying faithful to our theory that it’s better to have a good hardtail than a bad full suspension bike. We’ve developed the new META HT AM to bring more overall comfort and fun through an all-new modern frame design which is compatible with 27.5”+ and 29” standards” – From Commencal.
The Commencal Meta HT AM features
- Long travel trail/enduro hardtail
- Aluminium 6061 triple butted alloy tubing
- Run with 29in or 27.5+ wheels
- Max tyre clearance: 27.5×2.8in or 29×2.4in
- Designed for 160mm travel forks
- 65° head angle
- 74° seat angle
- 428mm chainstay length
- 68mm threaded bottom bracket
- 31.6 mm diameter seatpost
- ISCG05 chainguide tabs
- Stealth dropper compatible
- 148×12 mm rear dropouts
- Frame RRP: €349
- Complete bike RRP: €1099 – €1599
For more information on the new Meta HT AM and the wider 2018 range, check out the Commencal website.
kayak23 said on October 16, 2017
Sure is pretty. Even though it’s not made with the right metal.
Looks very ‘right’.