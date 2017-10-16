Commencal Whips Up New 29/27.5+ Meta HT AM Hardtail

Commencal has just gone and added another option in its hardtail lineup with today’s announcement of the brand new Meta HT AM. Designed to run a 160mm travel fork and with the ability to fit 29in or 27.5+ tyres, this is one of the biggest and baddest hardtails that the Andorran brand has ever produced.

Built from triple butted 6061 alloy tubing, you can think of the new Meta HT AM as sort of a hardtail version of the current Meta AM full suspension enduro bike, albeit one that can squeeze in up to 27.5×2.8in or 29×2.4in wide tyres. Plus tyres make a lot of sense for hardcore hardtails, as they help to add traction and comfort, increasing the bike’s versatility in rowdier terrain. That should make the Meta HT AM an appealing choice for riders on a budget, or for those who are after a winter-ready trail bike.

“We’re staying faithful to our theory that it’s better to have a good hardtail than a bad full suspension bike. We’ve developed the new META HT AM to bring more overall comfort and fun through an all-new modern frame design which is compatible with 27.5”+ and 29” standards” – From Commencal.

The Commencal Meta HT AM features

Long travel trail/enduro hardtail

Aluminium 6061 triple butted alloy tubing

Run with 29in or 27.5+ wheels

Max tyre clearance: 27.5×2.8in or 29×2.4in

Designed for 160mm travel forks

65° head angle

74° seat angle

428mm chainstay length

68mm threaded bottom bracket

31.6 mm diameter seatpost

ISCG05 chainguide tabs

Stealth dropper compatible

148×12 mm rear dropouts

Frame RRP: €349

Complete bike RRP: €1099 – €1599

For more information on the new Meta HT AM and the wider 2018 range, check out the Commencal website.