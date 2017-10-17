Breaking: Silverfish To Distribute Fox Racing Shox In The UK

Last week, Mojo announced it would no longer be distributing Fox Racing Shox in the UK. It was a shock announcement (ohhh yes we did!) that surprised many. Shortly after we ran a news story about it, all Fox products were available on Mojo’s webshop at clearout prices, and after a quick look today, it appears that a substantial amount of stock has already been sold through. There has been plenty of e-speculation about the reasons why, but regardless of that, many have also wondered who would be handling warranty and backup service for existing owners of Fox products in the UK.

Well, we’ve just received confirmation from Fox Racing Shox Europe that Silverfish UK will be taking on distributorship of Fox products in the UK, as of November the 1st, 2017. Silverfish currently specialises in distributing mountain bike brands including Yeti Cycles, Race Face, e*thirteen, EVOC, Mondraker, Pedros, and Turner, so the addition of Fox Racing Shox as a brand seems like a good fit. Silverfish does currently distribute DVO suspension and Formula products, though it appears there was room for a third brand in the lineup.

Full announcement direct from Fox Racing Shox Europe below;

SCOTTS VALLEY, California – October 17, 2017

FOX has entered into an agreement with Silverfish to distribute its mountain bike product line in the UK and Eire markets. FOX looks forward to Silverfish handling all sales, warranty, spare parts, and service for the region, beginning November 1, 2017.

