UPDATED: Mojo No Longer Distributing Fox Racing Shox

Mojo Suspension are no longer distributing Fox suspension in the UK. We’ve had it confirmed directly that they’re not distributing Fox or handling warranty support any longer. It’s not clear who initiated the split, or whether or not there’s a new UK distributor in the pipeline. If you head over to Mojo’s site though, you’ll find they seem to be selling everything Fox off at cost today.

Cycling Industry News got a quote from Mojo: “As of today we’re unfortunately no longer the partner for Fox. Stock will not be replenished once we have sold through”. They added this: ‘Mojo indicated that no immediate replacement for the brand was as yet planned’.

Fox have said to us: “We cannot comment at this time”.

Both Fox and Mojo have said they’ll have further information for us soon. We’ll let you know more as soon as we do.

Hat tip to forum member Earl for picking up on this first.