Win An All Expenses Paid Tasmanian Adventure WITH Mark Webber

Aussie Grit Moments

‘Aussie Grit’ was first a term applied to Mark Webber. You know the guy… He raced F1 cars around the world for more than a decade. What you may not have known is that he’s been an avid mountain biker for years too. Subscribers with a long memory and an archive stack of Singletrack mags will undoubtedly recall the interview we published with Mark in issue 16.

Mark has lived a life defined by fierce determination and a passion to succeed. Qualities that have served him well. Hitting the heights of Motorsport, both Formula One and endurance sports car racing, and remaining at the elite level for around 20 years and building a global fan base whose admiration for Mark extends well beyond simply a love of motorsport.

A key part of ‘Aussie Grit’s’ DNA has been a passion for the outdoors. He is well known for running and cycling on mountain tracks and hillsides across the globe; always pushing himself to the limit.

On and off the racetrack he left ‘no stone unturned.’ Now Mark is turning ‘Aussie Grit’ into something tangible – a range of sporting apparel specifically for off road running and cycling. Mark is the architect and the inspiration for the Aussie Grit Apparel brand, tackling this with his trademark force of will and determination.

To mark the launch of this new range of biking apparel Aussie Grit is putting up a really quite spectacular prize. And all you have to do to enter is tell us about your ‘Aussie Grit’ moment.

What is an Aussie Grit Moment?

Mark Webber’s Aussie Grit moment.

So now you know what to do, here’s what you can win.

How To Enter

It’s easy.

Just head to the Aussie Grit Competition Facebook Page here and upload your own Aussie Grit moment.

Prize winner itinerary

A six day Discover Tasmania experience thanks to Aussie Grit Apparel from 5 November 2017 to 10 November inclusive:

The Prize includes:

Return Business Class flights to Australia (courtesy of Tourism Australia) for the Prize Winner and one adult guest

Return Australian domestic flights to Tasmania for the Prize Winner and their guest (to arrive in Hobart on 5 November 2017 and depart Launceston on 10 November 2017 .)

Quality accommodation

Six days/five nights car hire

One Holiday Vehicle National Parks Pass for duration of stay (valid for up to 8 weeks).

Aussie Grit Apparel garments for the Prize Winner and their guest

AUD$1,000 spending money

Full day wine or whisky experience in Hobart

A day trail running/walking with Mark Webber in Freycinet

Private dinner hosted by Mark Webber

A day mountain biking at Blue Derby with Mark Webber

Use of mountain bikes

Use of Vertigo shuttle service, riding the Blue tier ride at Blue Derby

Lunch at the Weldborough Pub

Gourmet dinner at Stillwater Restaurant, Launceston up to the value of AUD$300

For full details see the T&Cs on the competition page.

Why would you want to ride in Tasmania with Mark Webber?

This is why.