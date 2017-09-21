This Is Why. Scott MTB Marathon Dedicated To Charlie Craig

Prepare for some dusty eyes, but also some inspiration on why you need to get out and ride your bike now.

Earlier this month, it was the Peak District round of the ever-popular Scott MTB Marathon series and it was special in many ways. While it was the last of the year’s four events, with hundreds of riders looking forward to a waymarked route around a classic area, it was also dedicated to the memory of Charlie Craig.

The event was already planned for September in the Peak District, before the cycling world was rocked by the news of Charlie’s untimely death. The decision was then made by organisers Gareth and Dave, with Charlie’s parents, Nick and Sarah, to dedicate the event which would take place on Charlie’s local trails.

All photos and video by Rob Barker – robbarkerimages

Hundreds of riders turned up and rode cheerily in memory of the local lad. Many of Charlie’s schoolfriends turned up to support and cheer too. Rob Barker shot the event, as he does all of the Scott Marathons, but he also put together this fantastic film about the day and about Charlie’s life. It’s a long and sometimes tough watch, but it’s guaranteed to get you out on your bike this weekend.

If you can’t see the video, click here.

For more details of Ride For Charlie’s charity – just head here: www.rideforcharlie.com