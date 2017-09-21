Singletrack Issue 115 – Last Chance to Subscribe!

With summer a distant memory, our tans fading and the waterproof shorts emerging (ok, we admit, we never quite got round to putting them away), we’re prepared to admit that it’s autumn. Don’t get down about it though, as that means it’s time for another issue of Singletrack, and the cover is sure to have you looking on the bright side.

See? Autumn is great. Can’t you just hear the crunch of golden leaves under your tyres? Smell the rich aroma of fresh fallen conkers? Hear the whoops of delight on the trail ahead? Surely you need a copy of this on your coffee table to remind you to get out and ride while the leaves are golden. If you’re not already a subscriber, you need to act before midnight on Sunday 24th September to receive this crisp package of inspiration and information through your door on 5th October.

Of course you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, so let’s see what other lovely treats we have inside for you.

100 Years Later

In scenery so stunning you have to wonder how anyone could think of fighting in it, Nathan Hughes rides the trails of the Italian-Swiss border, where tank traps and barbed wire betray the bloody history of this borderland.

Finland: It’s Not All About Snow

Hannah heads to where Finland meets the Russian border for a fat bike adventure in about as remote a location as you could imagine.

As well as far flung adventures, we’ve been busy seeking out trails in the UK. Tom Fenton continues his Trailhunter search in Dartmoor, while Sanny takes us on a classic ride round the Merrick, South West Scotland.

To satisfy your technical appetites, we’ve a bunch of prime product for you in Singletrack Recommended, a Kit Bag peek inside a pro tool box, plus two big tech features to sink your thinking cells into…

Bike Test – Carbon Copies

We check out three alloy bikes from brands better known for their carbon super bikes. Are they just as good?

Group Test – Trail Brakes

Do you want to stop dead? Or need a little more finesse? Do you want bite, or butter? We put eight sets of brakes put to the test so you can stop when and how you want to.

We’re Singletrack and we’re not afraid to be different. In this issue’s Oddball, we bring you (street legal) knives for all those bike related – and sausage related – tasks, while columnist Jason Miles asks what lengths we’ll go to in future to enhance our ride.

Premier Edition – EXTRA 32 Pages

Every subscriber gets the Premier Edition, with extra features that are just not available in newsagent copies of Singletrack. The Premier Edition also has a cover free from attention grabbing headlines, which results in it looking lovelier on your coffee table. That’s less stuff ON, and more stuff IN. For Issue 115, the extra features are:

Whistler For Mortals

Sanny discovers that you don’t have to go full gnar in the bike parks to have fun. Keeping his wheels on the ground still offers fun – and bears.

The Answer Is Yes, Now Where Are We Going?

Charlie the Bike Monger tells you to say yes and ask questions later. Anything else is boring.

Finding Adventure In the Alps

Anthony Pease heads away from the way marked bike parks for off the beaten track adventure. Danger comes in various forms, including hangovers and cats.

Go on, you know you want to…

