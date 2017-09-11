The New Saracen Ariel Is A Beefcake! Plus 2018 Range Highlights

A couple of months ago, the crew from Saracen sent through an invitation for us to come join them down at Revolution Bike Park in North Wales. Word on the street was that we’d be seeing the brand new long-travel Ariel, along with a few other secrets that Saracen had tucked up its sleeve.

Arriving at Revolution Bike Park on a stunning sunny summer’s day (it was my first time at Revs, and I was promptly informed that the this weather was not to be expected), we were greeted by an impressive setup from the the Madison Saracen World Cup downhill team, who were settling in for a week of riding and testing on the new Myst 29er prototype downhill bike.

After ogling at the custom CNC alloy linkages that Saracen’s lead engineer, Ryan, was busy bolting up to a Myst carbon frameset, everyone gathered around to get a closer look at the all-new Ariel.

Many UK mountain bikers would be familiar with the current Ariel, which has been in the Saracen lineup for a good while now with few changes over the last couple of seasons. The reason for the Ariel’s recent stagnation? Saracen had been working on a whole new frameset, and one with completely new geometry, an all-new frame shape, and a suspension design borrowed from the Myst downhill bike.

Available in two versions for 2018 (one with a full carbon frame, the other with a carbon swingarm and alloy mainframe), the new Ariel rolls on 27.5in wheels with clearance for up to 2.6in rubber. With 165mm of plush travel and a big ol’ wheelbase, it’s an All Mountain/Enduro bike that slots into Saracen’s range between the 130mm travel Kili Flyer trail bike, and the 203mm travel Myst downhill bike.

Suspension travel is delivered via the single pivot suspension design, which uses a floating rocker linkage to compress the rear shock. Fork travel has also gone up to 170mm, and the geometry has been slackened to match. The Ariel now features a 65° head angle, with longer reach measurements across the board (415mm – Small, 440mm – Medium, 465mm – Large, 490mm – Extra Large). Each frame size is designed around a 45mm long stem. The Ariel frame is 1x specific, uses Boost hub spacing front and rear, and utilises large sealed cartridge bearings throughout its suspension linkage.

All up, it’s a substantially bigger, bolder, and badder beast that has shifted its focus further towards descending capability over climbing efficiency.

Want to hear more about how the changes make the Ariel handle on the trail? Then check out Chipps’ first ride review here, after he tested a prototype Ariel Elite during the Lowepro, No Fuss Fort William Enduro back in July, along with my first ride impressions of both the alloy and carbon frames.

2018 Saracen Ariel LT Specifications

Frame // Full Carbon Fibre, 165mm Travel

Full Carbon Fibre, 165mm Travel Fork // Fox 36 Float Factory Series HSC/LSC, 170mm Travel

Fox 36 Float Factory Series HSC/LSC, 170mm Travel Shock // Fox Float X2 Factory Series

Fox Float X2 Factory Series Wheels // DT Swiss M1900 Spline 30, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M1900 Spline 30, Boost Front & Rear Tyre Set One // Maxxis Minion DHF 2.3in 3C EXO

Maxxis Minion DHF 2.3in 3C EXO Tyre Set Two // Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO (all-black)

Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.3in 3C EXO (all-black) Drivetrain // Shimano XT/SLX 1×11

Shimano XT/SLX 1×11 Brakes // Shimano XT w/180mm rotors

Shimano XT w/180mm rotors Bars // ENVE DH Riser, 800mm Width, 23mm Rise

ENVE DH Riser, 800mm Width, 23mm Rise Stem // Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 45mm Length

Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, Seatpost // Saracen Dropper Post, 150mm Travel (125mm on Small size)

Saracen Dropper Post, 150mm Travel (125mm on Small size) Available Sizes // Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large RRP // £4999

2018 Saracen Ariel Elite Specifications

Frame // 6013 Hydroformed Alloy Mainframe, Carbon Fibre Swingarm, 165mm Travel

6013 Hydroformed Alloy Mainframe, Carbon Fibre Swingarm, 165mm Travel Fork // RockShox Yari RC, 170mm Travel

RockShox Yari RC, 170mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPX2 Performance Series

Fox Float DPX2 Performance Series Wheels // Kore Realm 3.0 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear

Kore Realm 3.0 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // WTB Vigilante TCS Dual DNA Enduro 2.3in Front & Rear

WTB Vigilante TCS Dual DNA Enduro 2.3in Front & Rear Drivetrain // Shimano XT/SLX 1×11

Shimano XT/SLX 1×11 Brakes // Shimano SLX w/180mm Rotors

Shimano SLX w/180mm Rotors Bars // Saracen 6061 Alloy, 780mm Width, 25mm Rise

Saracen 6061 Alloy, 780mm Width, 25mm Rise Stem // Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 45mm Length

Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, Seatpost // Saracen Dropper Post, 150mm Travel (125mm on Small size)

Saracen Dropper Post, 150mm Travel (125mm on Small size) Available Sizes // Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large RRP // £3299

2018 Saracen Kili Flyer X Features

Full carbon fibre frame

130mm rear travel

Fox Float DPS Factory Series rear shock

Designed for a 130mm travel fork

Head angle: 67°

Seat angle: 73°

Chainstay length: 430mm

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Frame RRP: £2199

2018 Saracen Kili Flyer Elite Specifications

Frame // Full Carbon Fibre Frame, 130mm Travel

Full Carbon Fibre Frame, 130mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPX2 Performance Series

Fox Float DPX2 Performance Series Wheels // Kore Realm 2.4 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear

Kore Realm 2.4 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Forekaster 3C EXO 2.35in Front & Rear

Maxxis Forekaster 3C EXO 2.35in Front & Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX 1×11

Shimano SLX 1×11 Brakes // Shimano SLX w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors

Shimano SLX w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors Bars // Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise

Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise Stem // Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 45mm Length

Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, Seatpost // Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size)

Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size) Available Sizes // X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large RRP // £3499

2018 Saracen Kili Flyer Elite Womens Specifications

Frame // Full Carbon Fibre Frame, 130mm Travel

Full Carbon Fibre Frame, 130mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPX2 Performance Series

Fox Float DPX2 Performance Series Wheels // Kore Realm 2.4 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear

Kore Realm 2.4 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Forekaster 3C EXO 2.35in Front & Rear

Maxxis Forekaster 3C EXO 2.35in Front & Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX 1×11

Shimano SLX 1×11 Brakes // Shimano SLX w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors

Shimano SLX w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors Bars // Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise

Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise Stem // Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 3 5mm Length

Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 3 Seatpost // Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size)

Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size) Saddle // Custom Saracen Women’s Specific

Custom Saracen Women’s Specific Available Sizes // X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large RRP // £3499

2018 Saracen Kili Flyer Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed 6013 Alloy, 120mm Travel

Hydroformed 6013 Alloy, 120mm Travel Fork // RockShox Recon RL, 130mm Travel

RockShox Recon RL, 130mm Travel Shock // X-Fusion O2 RL

X-Fusion O2 RL Wheels // WTB STP i25 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing 100x15mm Front & Shimano M475 135x10mm Rear

WTB STP i25 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing 100x15mm Front & Shimano M475 135x10mm Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.25in Front & Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.25in Front & Rear Drivetrain // Shimano Deore 1×11

Shimano Deore 1×11 Brakes // Shimano M396 w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors

Shimano M396 w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors Bars // Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise

Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise Stem // Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 60 mm Length

Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 60 Seatpost // 3D Forged Alloy, 30.9mm Diameter

3D Forged Alloy, 30.9mm Diameter Available Sizes // Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large RRP // £1849

2018 Saracen Zenith Carbon Specifications

Frame // 24/30T Mitsubishi UD Carbon Fibre

24/30T Mitsubishi UD Carbon Fibre Fork // Fox 34 Float, Performance Series, 120mm Travel

Fox 34 Float, Performance Series, 120mm Travel Wheels // WTB STP i25 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear

WTB STP i25 Rims w/Formula Sealed Bearing Hubs, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Forekaster 3C EXO 2.35in Front & Rear

Maxxis Forekaster 3C EXO 2.35in Front & Rear Drivetrain // Shimano XT/SLX 1×11

Shimano XT/SLX 1×11 Brakes // Shimano M500 w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors

Shimano M500 w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors Bars // Saracen 6061 Alloy, 760mm Width, 25mm Rise

Saracen 6061 Alloy, 760mm Width, 25mm Rise Stem // Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 50 mm Length

Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 50 Seatpost // Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size)

Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size) Available Sizes // Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Small, Medium, Large, X-Large RRP // £2399

2018 Saracen Mantra Trail Womens Specifications

Frame // 6061 Hydroformed Alloy

6061 Hydroformed Alloy Fork // Suntour Raidon XC LO-R, 120mm Travel

Suntour Raidon XC LO-R, 120mm Travel Wheels // Araya DM-650 Rims w/Shimano Centrelock Hubs, QR Front & Rear

Araya DM-650 Rims w/Shimano Centrelock Hubs, QR Front & Rear Tyres // Schwalbe Nobby Nic 2.25in Front & Racing Ralph 2.25in Rear

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 2.25in Front & Racing Ralph 2.25in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano Deore 1×10

Shimano Deore 1×10 Brakes // Shimano M396 w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors

Shimano M396 w/180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors Bars // Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise

Saracen 6061 Alloy, 740mm Width, 12.5mm Rise Stem // Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 60 mm Length

Saracen 6061 CNC alloy, 60 Seatpost // Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size)

Saracen Dropper Post, 125mm Travel (100mm on Small size) Available Sizes // 13in, 15in, 17in

13in, 15in, 17in RRP // £899

While this one isn’t quite ready for production just yet, Saracen had a pretty well finished prototype of the new Traverse 29in trail bike. Apparently there’s been some to’ing and fro’ing on the purpose of this bike, though the current prototype has settled on 100mm of rear travel and the ability to run 100-120mm of travel up front, depending on what kind of geometry the rider wants to go for. We’re keen to hear more about this one, as well as any other 29ers that Saracen may have in the pipeline…

For more details, stay tune to saracen.co.uk and for more behind the scenes looks at the Saracen range, check out this issue of Singletrack Magazine where we were given unprecedented access to Saracen’s factories and design processes.