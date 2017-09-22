Outdoor Groups Form Alliance For Welsh Access

We told you last week that there was a new working group due to be announced that brings together a range of outdoor interests. Sure enough, we’ve just received the press release below, and Cycling UK and OpenMTB are at the table. This is a great step forward, as it brings together groups which have often had conflicting interests in the past – working together towards land access policies that can benefit us all has got to be a good thing.

Before you go on to the press release, a reminder:

The consultation on Welsh Land Access closes on 30 September.

Outdoor groups form alliance to make “Wales world class destination for those who love the outdoors”

The representative bodies for walkers, disabled ramblers, cyclists, equestrians, mountaineers, cavers and those who enjoy recreational activities in, on or beside water have for the first time decided to work together as the alliance, Outdoor Access Wales, in order to respond to the Welsh Government’s proposals to improve public access to the countryside.

“Taking forward Wales’ sustainable management of natural resources” is the latest consultation from the Welsh Government. It seeks views from the public on new regulatory approaches to manage Wales’ natural resources sustainably, and makes a number of recommendations to update and improve current laws on accessing rural Wales.

Outdoor Access Wales was formed with the purpose of having a joint voice for membership organisations involved in supporting responsible access for recreation on the land and coast of Wales. It wants to help more people to enjoy their leisure time in a world class Welsh outdoors. The alliance believes the benefits of improved access is not solely about increasing the potential for people to enjoy recreational activities, but will also improve the health of a nation, help users to respect the environment, privacy, safety and livelihoods of those living or working in the outdoors, and strengthen rural economies through an increase in tourism.

The alliance brings together The British Horse Society, British Mountaineering Council, Cambrian Caving Council, Cycling UK, Disabled Ramblers, OpenMTB, Open Spaces Society, Ramblers Cymru and Waters of Wales. While each organisation has individual concerns related to the area of special interest, they are united by their shared aim to improve access in Wales for active outdoor activity.

A spokesperson for Outdoor Access Wales said:

“Being active in the Welsh outdoors is already integral to how many people in Wales spend their leisure time. Wales also has a growing reputation as an attractive destination for so many outdoor activities for people across the UK, but it could be so much better. The Welsh Government has clearly recognised this potential, and Outdoor Access Wales will work with the government to help make Wales a world class destination for those who love the outdoors.

“Outdoor Access Wales shares the Welsh Government’s ambition for improved access to the outdoors for non-motorised recreation. It’s going to mean more people of all ages and abilities can take pleasure in the beauty of Wales right from their doorstep. It’s also going to prove a real draw for people from further afield who will want to visit and explore our villages, coast and countryside, bolstering the rural economy as they do so.”