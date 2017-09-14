First Look: 2018 Norco Sight A9.2

September 14, 2017

Arriving just in the nick of time for an upcoming magazine group test, the Norco Sight A9.2 is brand new for 2018, and is still very fresh after recently arriving on the shores of the UK. The Sight has been in the Norco lineup for a few good years now, and it stands as a versatile do-it-all trail bike that sits in between more aggressive dedicated enduro race bikes like the Norco Range, and short travel XC/trail bikes like the Norco Optic.

Like those other models, the Sight is split into dedicated 27.5in and 29in versions. The one we have here is a 29er model (that’s where the ‘9’ in the name comes from), and it uses a hydroformed alloy frame (that’s wh…ok, pretty sure you know where that one comes from).

Norco first launched the new Sight platform earlier this year, but when the new bikes debuted, they were only available in carbon fibre variants. Filling out the range for 2018 and addressing a larger price bracket, the Sight has been crafted out of alloy too, and promises the same suspension performance and handling as the carbon fibre models, albeit at a much more tantalising price point.

After releasing the carbon Sight earlier this year, Norco now has an alloy version too.

Redesigned for 2018, the Sight Aluminum is a versatile trail killer with modern All-Mountain geometry that is longer, lower, and slacker. The A.R.T. Suspension system features updated kinematics for improved performance, and all models have spec that feels like a custom build right out of the box. Balanced climbing and descending capability combined with grin-inducing playfulness and nimble handling make the Sight the ideal accomplice on any aggressive All-Mountain ride” – From Norco.

The A9.2 is the second highest spec in the Sight Alloy range, and it’s rolling on 29in wheels – though 27.5in models are also available.

Norco Sight A9.2 Features

  • 29er full suspension trail bike
  • Hydroformed alloy frame
  • Four-bar A.R.T suspension design
  • 130mm rear travel
  • 140mm fork travel
  • 67° head angle
  • 74.5° seat tube angle
  • ‘Gravity Tune’ geometry
  • 430-440mm chainstay length (depending on size)
  • 73mm English threaded bottom bracket
  • 148x12mm rear thru-axle
  • Available sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large
  • RRP: £2700
With 130/140mm travel, a capable parts spec and revised geometry, the 2018 Sight looks very good on paper.

Compared to the 2017 Sight, the 2018 model gets an all new frame, revised suspension kinematics thanks to a move to a trunnion-mounted rear shock, and tweaked geometry. The geometry and travel is different between the 29in and 27.5in models, with the 27.5in Sight getting 150/140mm of travel and a half degree slacker head tube angle. In comparison, the Sight 29er runs 130mm of rear travel, a 140mm travel fork and a 67° head angle. Paired to aggressive Maxxis Minion tyres, wide rims and big-barred cockpit, it certainly looks capable.

Four-bar suspension design delivers 130mm of rear travel.
Neat tooled 148x12mm thru-axle and post-mount brake tabs.
The shapely rocker link connects the upper seatstays to the top of the rear shock.
With a strut holding the two plates together, the rocker link isn’t quite as neat as a one-piece model, and we take it is a bit more fiddly to install on the assembly line too.
The biggest change for the Sight’s suspension is a move to a metric-sized rear shock. It’s a Fox Float DPS EVOL unit that’s running a trunnion mount with slippery smooth cartridge bearings in the upper mount, and a traditional DU bush at the lower mount.
All cables run externally on the alloy Sight, except for a small section for the stealth dropper post.
Bolt-on guides keep the cables running smoothly.
A huge 800mm wide handlebar and 50mm stem is on-trend.
SDG grips get rubber-lined outer caps for comfort on your palms. Probably feels nicer on the ribs too when you crash.
Shimano’s new Deore brakes feature on the Sight A9.2, along with a tidy I-Spec bracket for the XT shifter pod.
Tranz X dropper post lever is identical to those found on the new Pro and Syncros dropper posts. It’s a very good lever design.
The dropper post features 150mm of travel, though the Medium sized frames only get 125mm travel.
1×11 drivetrain courtesy of a Shimano Deore XT Shadow Plus rear derailleur.
The brand new 11-46t SLX cassette should provide plenty of low-range for technical climbing.
The direct-mount chainring is made of steel, so it should be a lot more hard wearing than typical alloy narrow-wide chainrings.
There’s a threaded bottom bracket shell in there, along with ISCG chainguide tabs.
Fit a water bottle inside the front triangle – genius!
More tidy bolt-up cable guides on the Sight Alloy frame.
Norco has dumped plenty of coin into the suspension on the Sight A9.2, including a Charger damper-equipped Pike RC fork up front.
The 2018 Pike gets a revised DebonAir spring and delivers 140mm of travel for the Sight 29er.
Novatec hubs aren’t flashy, but there are loads of these on the market that are re-labelled as other brands hubs.
The WTB i29 rims are wrapped with proper rubber, including a Minion DHF on the front…
…and the brilliant DHR II tyre on the back.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Norco Sight 29er, which will be published in Issue 115 of Singletrack Magazine – due out early October. In the meantime, you can get further information on spec and geometry specs via the Norco Bikes website, and to find out pricing, availability and the location of your nearest Norco stockist, head to the Evans Cycles website.

Will Norco’s new Sight impress? Check out Issue 115 of Singletrack Magazine for the full review.

2018 Norco Sight A9.2 Specifications

  • Frame // Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel
  • Fork // RockShox Pike RC, 140mm Travel
  • Shock // Fox Float DPS EVOL Performance Series
  • Hubs // Novatec Sealed Bearing, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear
  • Rims // WTB STP i29 Rim, Tubeless Compatible, 29mm Internal Rim Width
  • Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHF EXO 2.3in Front & Minion DHR II EXO 2.3in Rear
  • Chainset // Race Face Aeffect, 30T Steel Narrow-Wide Direct Mount Chainring
  • Front Mech // N/A
  • Rear Mech // Shimano Deore XT Shadow Plus 11-Speed
  • Shifters // Shimano Deore XT 11-Speed
  • Cassette // Shimano SLX 11-Speed, 11-46t
  • Brakes // Shimano Deore 180mm Front & Rear
  • Stem // Alloy 6061 35mm, 50mm Long
  • Bars // Norco 6061 35mm, 800mm Wide, 20mm Rise
  • Grips // SDG Stage Lock-On
  • Seatpost // Tranz X, 125mm Travel (Medium), 150mm Travel (Large & X-Large)
  • Saddle // SDG Fly Mtn
  • Size Tested // Large
  • Sizes available // Medium, Large, X-Large
  • RRP // £2700

