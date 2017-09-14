First Look: 2018 Norco Sight A9.2

Arriving just in the nick of time for an upcoming magazine group test, the Norco Sight A9.2 is brand new for 2018, and is still very fresh after recently arriving on the shores of the UK. The Sight has been in the Norco lineup for a few good years now, and it stands as a versatile do-it-all trail bike that sits in between more aggressive dedicated enduro race bikes like the Norco Range, and short travel XC/trail bikes like the Norco Optic.

Like those other models, the Sight is split into dedicated 27.5in and 29in versions. The one we have here is a 29er model (that’s where the ‘9’ in the name comes from), and it uses a hydroformed alloy frame (that’s wh…ok, pretty sure you know where that one comes from).

Norco first launched the new Sight platform earlier this year, but when the new bikes debuted, they were only available in carbon fibre variants. Filling out the range for 2018 and addressing a larger price bracket, the Sight has been crafted out of alloy too, and promises the same suspension performance and handling as the carbon fibre models, albeit at a much more tantalising price point.

“Redesigned for 2018, the Sight Aluminum is a versatile trail killer with modern All-Mountain geometry that is longer, lower, and slacker. The A.R.T. Suspension system features updated kinematics for improved performance, and all models have spec that feels like a custom build right out of the box. Balanced climbing and descending capability combined with grin-inducing playfulness and nimble handling make the Sight the ideal accomplice on any aggressive All-Mountain ride” – From Norco.

Norco Sight A9.2 Features

29er full suspension trail bike

Hydroformed alloy frame

Four-bar A.R.T suspension design

130mm rear travel

140mm fork travel

67° head angle

74.5° seat tube angle

‘Gravity Tune’ geometry

430-440mm chainstay length (depending on size)

73mm English threaded bottom bracket

148x12mm rear thru-axle

Available sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large

RRP: £2700

Compared to the 2017 Sight, the 2018 model gets an all new frame, revised suspension kinematics thanks to a move to a trunnion-mounted rear shock, and tweaked geometry. The geometry and travel is different between the 29in and 27.5in models, with the 27.5in Sight getting 150/140mm of travel and a half degree slacker head tube angle. In comparison, the Sight 29er runs 130mm of rear travel, a 140mm travel fork and a 67° head angle. Paired to aggressive Maxxis Minion tyres, wide rims and big-barred cockpit, it certainly looks capable.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Norco Sight 29er, which will be published in Issue 115 of Singletrack Magazine – due out early October. In the meantime, you can get further information on spec and geometry specs via the Norco Bikes website, and to find out pricing, availability and the location of your nearest Norco stockist, head to the Evans Cycles website.

2018 Norco Sight A9.2 Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel

Hydroformed Alloy Tubing, 130mm Travel Fork // RockShox Pike RC, 140mm Travel

RockShox Pike RC, 140mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS EVOL Performance Series

Fox Float DPS EVOL Performance Series Hubs // Novatec Sealed Bearing, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear

Novatec Sealed Bearing, 110x15mm Front & 148x12mm Rear Rims // WTB STP i29 Rim, Tubeless Compatible, 29mm Internal Rim Width

WTB STP i29 Rim, Tubeless Compatible, 29mm Internal Rim Width Tyres // Maxxis Minion DHF EXO 2.3in Front & Minion DHR II EXO 2.3in Rear

Maxxis Minion DHF EXO 2.3in Front & Minion DHR II EXO 2.3in Rear Chainset // Race Face Aeffect, 30T Steel Narrow-Wide Direct Mount Chainring

Race Face Aeffect, 30T Steel Narrow-Wide Direct Mount Chainring Front Mech // N/A

N/A Rear Mech // Shimano Deore XT Shadow Plus 11-Speed

Shimano Deore XT Shadow Plus 11-Speed Shifters // Shimano Deore XT 11-Speed

Shimano Deore XT 11-Speed Cassette // Shimano SLX 11-Speed, 11-46t

Shimano SLX 11-Speed, 11-46t Brakes // Shimano Deore 180mm Front & Rear

Shimano Deore 180mm Front & Rear Stem // Alloy 6061 35mm, 50mm Long

Alloy 6061 35mm, 50mm Long Bars // Norco 6061 35mm, 800mm Wide, 20mm Rise

Norco 6061 35mm, 800mm Wide, 20mm Rise Grips // SDG Stage Lock-On

SDG Stage Lock-On Seatpost // Tranz X, 125mm Travel (Medium), 150mm Travel (Large & X-Large)

Tranz X, 125mm Travel (Medium), 150mm Travel (Large & X-Large) Saddle // SDG Fly Mtn

SDG Fly Mtn Size Tested // Large

Large Sizes available // Medium, Large, X-Large

Medium, Large, X-Large RRP // £2700