Eurobike 2017: Yeti’s New SB6 ‘Richie Rude’ Edition

by
September 3, 2017

Yeti sponsored rider Richie Rude is one fast human on a bicycle. If you’re in any doubt whatsoever, a good place to start would be this video of Richie ripping the Angry Midget trail in North America.

To celebrate Richie’s results on the Enduro World Series stage, and his general abilities to rip trails a new one and look ridiculously good-looking while doing so, Yeti Cycles has launched a team replica version of Richie’s SB6 race bike, which we got to check out at Eurobike.

yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Warning: high expectations of your riding ability come as standard with a bike labelled as the ‘Richie Rude edition’.

The ‘Richie build’ comes complete with a Fox Factory Series suspension package, along with a Kashima-lathered dropper post, DT Swiss Spline One wheels, Maxxis tyres, a Chris King headset and a lightweight OneUp upper chain guide. The complete bike will be available in strictly limited numbers – 125 of them to be exact, which will be on offer for those lucky enough to get their hands on them.

yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
The SB6 comes with 152mm of rear wheel travel via the Switch Infinity suspension design. The frame is 1x only, and the drive-side swingarm is lined with noise-deadening rubber.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Uber-shiny Shimano XTR cranks topped with a OneUp chainguide. Colour-matched of course.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
The latest version of the Float X2 rear shock sits smack-bang in the middle of the SB6 frame. It’s tuned by Fox for the Switch Infinity suspension design, but don’t expect the same customised gubbins that Richie’s earned.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Ooph! Nice little colour-matched Chris King headset in there for good measure.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Renthal Ratbar Lite Carbon bars as per the team spec.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
And a CNC machined Renthal Apex stem no less.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Ergon GD1 grips that use a single locking clamp and a tapered profile that thickens towards the outer edge. These are fast becoming a highly sought-after grip option.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Under-the-bar 1x remote for the Fox Transfer dropper post.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Further matching graphics on the SB6 frame to complete the look. But you better hurry if you’re drooling on your keyboard – there will only be 125 of these worldwide!
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
It’s the same 127mm travel SB5 we all know and love, but this one’s been put on steroids.

Also new for Yeti Cycles in 2018 is this rather capable-looking LR build. Standing for ‘Lunch Ride’, the SB5 LR is jacked up with a bigger 160mm travel Fox 36 fork (compared to the usual 150mm travel 34), and the new Fox DPX2 piggyback rear shock. Other changes include wider alloy rims from DT Swiss, a 2.5in wide Maxxis Minion DHF front tyre, and ape-hanger handlebars. All up, it makes the 127mm travel SB5 look pretty ready for action!

yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
The WT version of the Maxxis Minion DHF tyre is wrapped around wider DT Swiss alloy rim, and is bolted onto the frame via a burly 160mm travel Float 36 FIT 4 fork. Kashima of course.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
More goldy goodness for the rear shock, which adds extra damping control via the DPX2’s piggyback reservoir.
yeti cycles sb6 carbon richie rude
Carbon handlebars from Yeti, measuring in at a tree-scraping 800mm width.

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: September 3, 2017

Tagged with: