Eurobike 2017: Yeti’s New SB6 ‘Richie Rude’ Edition

Yeti sponsored rider Richie Rude is one fast human on a bicycle. If you’re in any doubt whatsoever, a good place to start would be this video of Richie ripping the Angry Midget trail in North America.

To celebrate Richie’s results on the Enduro World Series stage, and his general abilities to rip trails a new one and look ridiculously good-looking while doing so, Yeti Cycles has launched a team replica version of Richie’s SB6 race bike, which we got to check out at Eurobike.

The ‘Richie build’ comes complete with a Fox Factory Series suspension package, along with a Kashima-lathered dropper post, DT Swiss Spline One wheels, Maxxis tyres, a Chris King headset and a lightweight OneUp upper chain guide. The complete bike will be available in strictly limited numbers – 125 of them to be exact, which will be on offer for those lucky enough to get their hands on them.

Also new for Yeti Cycles in 2018 is this rather capable-looking LR build. Standing for ‘Lunch Ride’, the SB5 LR is jacked up with a bigger 160mm travel Fox 36 fork (compared to the usual 150mm travel 34), and the new Fox DPX2 piggyback rear shock. Other changes include wider alloy rims from DT Swiss, a 2.5in wide Maxxis Minion DHF front tyre, and ape-hanger handlebars. All up, it makes the 127mm travel SB5 look pretty ready for action!