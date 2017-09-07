Eurobike 2017: Rohloff and Dirty Sixer – Shaq’s Bike!

by
September 7, 2017

Rohloff were showing their new electric shifter for ebikes at Eurobike, with a fairly understated stand, but if you haven’t seen it before here’s a quick recap. If you have seen the E-14 already, scroll down for something else nearby that was Rohloff-equipped and altogether more exotic.

Below you can see one of the displays, and on the right, the new shifter – rather than keep the rotary shifter, or switch all the way to a more typical paddle shifter, they seem to have settled on a nice inbetween in the form of a couple of buttons on a collar that fits inboard of your grip. Depending on your display setup, as you shift you’ll be able to have the current gear shown momentarily or continuously.

The shifting unit sits just on the left of the hub, hanging down less than a deralluer would, and apparently each gearshift takes 180 milliseconds

Eurobike 2017: Rohloff
The E-14 is a neatly packaged electronic shifting system.

The E-14 electric shifting system launches this Autumn, but initially will only be available OEM on complete ebikes – no word on a retrofittable kit yet. Of the brands that are going to be using it, Nicolai are the most notable. Among the features tha’ve packed in are that you can tap the button for a single gear shift, or hold it down to shift three gears. Additionally, you can program it to park the hub in a particular gear every time you stop – no more popping your knees off as the lights change because you forgot to downshift.

Eurobike 2017: Rohloff
Engineering cutaway to bike person = light bulb to moth.

Another thing on the Rohloff stand, that all of us walked by and spotted at some point during the show, was Shaqille O’Neal’s enormous 36er bike. Custom made by Dirty-Sixer, it was equipped with Rohloff gears, Vee tyres, and Magura brakes. Wil snapped a load of shots.

Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
Dirty-Sixer, custom built for Shaq.

It’s hard to see how enormous it is from photos, so here’s a size comparison with Wil:

Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
Even if Wil was on the plinth with it, that seat would still be pec height.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
We can’t tell if those discs are small, or far away.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
If there were ever a candidate for MT7s and 223mm discs, it’d be Shaq (we think this is 203 though).
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
36″ rims exist largely thanks to unicycling.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
Whereas 36″ tyres, thanks to…
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
… Vee Tire Co, paragons of experimental rubber.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
Apparently Dirty-Sixer don’t make bikes for smaller people.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
Alas, Fox 36’s don’t fit 36 inch wheels.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
180mm cranks.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
Rohloff gearing. If you have Shaq’s legs, does gearing make much difference?
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
Luckily, a single unicycle rim is designed to take the entire weight of an average person, so they’re all good for bigger bikes and people.
Eurobike 2017 - Weird and wonderful - Shaq's bike
If only somebody made a 250mm dropper post…

 

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: September 7, 2017