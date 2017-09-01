Eurobike 2017: Rocky Mountain’s New Instinct & Pipeline

In the week leading up to Eurobike, Rocky Mountain announced the arrival of the brand new 2018 Instinct and Pipeline models. So naturally the Canadian crew chucked a few freshly painted bikes into the container to bring along with them to Friedrichshafen to unveil them to the public for the first time.

Both the Instinct and Pipeline are brand new for 2018. They encompass many of the design features built into the new Altitude, including a reworked SmoothLink suspension design that features sealed cartridge bearings at every pivot, a 1x specific frame, and revitalised geometry that’s stretched out the reach measurements significantly.

The Instinct 29er stretches its suspension travel out to 140mm front and rear, while the Pipeline utilises exactly the same frame and fork but swaps in 27.5+ wheels with 2.8in wide Maxxis tyres. The Pipeline features an additional lower headset spacer to help keep the ride height the same between the two, and this spacer is included with every frame and complete bike, meaning you can swap between 29in and 27.5+ setups regardless of which bike you buy. Clever!

2018 Rocky Mountain Instinct Features

Carbon and alloy frame options

29in wheels

140mm rear travel

140mm travel fork

Head angle: 66° – 67°

Seat angle: 74.5° – 75.5°

435mm chainstay length

Clearance for up to 29×2.6in or 27.5×3.0in tyres

SmoothLink rear suspension design

Ride-9 geometry adjustment system

148x12mm rear thru-axle

PF92 bottom bracket w/ISCG 05 gabs & integrated ‘Spirit Guide’

1x only frame design

Internal cable routing w/Di2 and Fox Live Valve compatibility

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

2018 Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition Features

Carbon and alloy frame options

29in wheels

155mm rear travel

160mm travel fork

Head angle: 65.9°

Seat angle: 74.4°

436mm chainstay length

Clearance for up to 29×2.6in or 27.5×3.0in tyres

SmoothLink rear suspension design

Ride-9 geometry adjustment system

148x12mm rear thru-axle

PF92 bottom bracket w/ISCG 05 gabs & integrated ‘Spirit Guide’

1x only frame design

Internal cable routing w/Di2 and Fox Live Valve compatibility

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

2018 Rocky Mountain Pipeline Features

Carbon and alloy frame options

29in wheels

155mm rear travel

160mm travel fork

Head angle: 65.6° – 66.6°

Seat angle: 74.1° – 75.1°

434mm chainstay length

Clearance for up to 29×2.6in or 27.5×3.0in tyres

SmoothLink rear suspension design

Ride-9 geometry adjustment system

148x12mm rear thru-axle

PF92 bottom bracket w/ISCG 05 gabs & integrated ‘Spirit Guide’

1x only frame design

Internal cable routing w/Di2 and Fox Live Valve compatibility

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large