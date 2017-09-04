Eurobike 2017: ION 2018 Apparel & Protection Highlights

ION Products had an entirely new line of apparel and riding gear to show off at Eurobike, giving everyone a sneak peek at what’s to come for the new season. There’s a smattering of new products, including a new pair of flat shoes, some revised knee pads, and a superlight waterproof getup that includes a waterproof-packable over short.

The shorts are made out of the same opaque waterproof fabric to make them extremely lightweight and stashable. The fabric is unlikely to be tough enough for riding in wet & muddy conditions on a regular basis. Instead, we see these as being an emergency shoulder-season garment that you’d stuff inside your day pack and whip on in the event of a surprise thunderstorm.