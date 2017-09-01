Eurobike 2017: Cane Creek Introduce Coil Version Of Helm Fork

We’re currently testing the air version of the Helm, but heard Cane Creek would be showing a coil version for the first time here at Eurobike. We stopped by, and Jr. Product Manager Sam Anderson took us through it.

(As a side note here, we’ve performed a travel change on the air Helm we have in for testing, and it really is simple – one thing we particularly like is that you don’t have to drain the oil when you pull the uppers out. Leave the lowers facedown throughout the procedure, and they retain all of it. Here’s a video tutorial for the air version of the Helm).

Here’s Sam to talk you briefly through those internals:

(No video? Try this link instead).