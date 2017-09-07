Best Bike Under £1000: Singletrack Reader Awards 2017

A great bike is even better when we can actually afford to buy it. For under £1000 there are some very well equipped bikes to be had. Here are the one’s vying for your vote:

Calibre Bossnut V2

Price: £999 (with a £5 Go Outdoors membership)

From: Go Outdoors

A full suspension bike for under £1000? Breaking with the oft-quoted idea that you should only buy a hardtail if this is your budget, the Calibre Bossnut V2 has wowed you and reviewers alike. Technically this bike retails for £1300, but with a £5 Go Outdoors membership card, that price drops to £999, meaning the Bossnut V2 slides into our sub-£1000 category. Starting with a tough alloy frame that features hydroformed tubes, the Bossnut is stocked with an air-sprung RockShox suspension package that delivers 130mm of travel front and rear. Progressive geometry sees a long front centre and slack head angle employed for descending stability, making this a confident starting point for new riders, or a speed-friendly bike for more experienced riders. Check out our detailed First Look article to see why this is one of the most exciting mountain bikes of 2017.

Diamondback Heist 3.0

Plus tyres make a lot of sense for a trail hardtail, and Diamondback has employed the chubby rubber to full effect on the Heist 3.0+. With increased traction and comfort from the WTB Ranger tyres, the Heist also features a comfortable and upright riding position, a slack head tube angle, and 120mm travel RockShox Recon fork. Value for money is impressive thanks to a 1×11 drivetrain, tubeless compatible rims and an internally routed dropper post, making the Heist a superb choice for new riders to the sport who want confidence and capability without having to spend big. Want more info? Check out our review of the Diamondback Heist 3.0+ here.

Genesis Longitude

Sometimes, simpler is better. The Longitude is Genesis’s off-road bikepacking bike, which features 27.5+ tyres and a steel frame and fork for durability. There’s no suspension and no dropper post, but the bombproof simplicity of the Longitude is its most appealing aspect. Looking for a multi-day adventure? The Longitude will take frame bags, pannier racks and multiple water bottles, and the fork is Anything Cage ready for strapping more gear on for exploring the wilderness. We’ve currently got one on test, so keep your eyes peeled for the full review coming soon.