Award Nominations – Best Written Article

We’re seeking your nominations for the best written article from the last 12 months. It’s all too easy to just think back to the last couple of issues of the magazine, so to help jog your memories back to bygone issues, and also to highlight some of our web contributors, here’s a bit of a refresher. Or are we having our own memory lapse, and have we missed an article or author?

You can go right back to Issue 108 for this year’s award nominations. A quick glance at the contents page for that issue gives us a bunch of our regular contributors.

Pete Scullion

Pete is a photographer and storyteller whose work is a regular feature in the magazine. As well following another Coffin Road for a Lake District adventure in Issue 108, Pete took over Issue 111 with that big blue cover shot and an interview with Katy Winton, while issue 113 saw him heading to Dunkeld to uncover the burgeoning trail scene there. If Pete doesn’t grab your nomination for Best Written Article, maybe he’ll be on your list for Best Image?

Jason Miles

Issue 108 saw us publish a full length feature covering Jason’s adventures racing in Sri Lanka, plus he reviewed three Titanium bikes for that issue. Since then he has become a regular columnist in the magazine, and continues to review a whole range of products for us. Are any of Jason’s words of (Northern) wisdom worthy of your nomination?

Oli Townsend

Oli is another writer and photographer, with a slight tendency towards endurance and XC racing snakeyness. Issue 108 saw him taking us down the Sandstone Way, and in Issue 113 he took us on a Classic Ride round Northumberland, having previously wheezed his way round Sutton Bank as the photographer for the Classic Ride in issue 109. He’s also been let loose on a range of products, and recently brought us a first ride review from the launch of the Lapierre ProRace SAT 729.

Tom Fenton

In issue 108 Tom Fenton headed to Doethie Valley for the first of his Trail Hunter features. Since then he’s continued his search up and down the UK for those must-do rides, on many of which Tom seems to be accompanied by photographers who need Tom and friends to ride through puddles, repeatedly.

Tales of adventure and misadventure, interviews, behind the scenes in the industry, thoughtful columns, funny columns, product reviews – they’re all regulars in the magazine. If you want to reacquaint yourself with some of the articles from the past year, hop on over to the digital archive of the magazine where you subscribers can read all the magazines we’ve ever published (although only features from Issue 108 are eligible for this year’s awards). Digital Subscriptions start at just £1.49.

Not all features are published in the magazine – there are many online too. Or perhaps it’s not a big feature that will grab your nomination – maybe it’s an Opinion piece that’s made you think, or a news story that’s made you laugh? Perhaps one of Bez’s columns articulated something about road safety policy better than anyone else? Maybe George Thompson’s race reports or Sanny’s many stories have had you chuckling?

It’s not just regular contributors that might deserve your nomination – perhaps there’s been a one off column or feature that sticks in your mind? We’ve had far flung adventures in countries hot and cold, plus UK based features (not always cold). Is there a feature so perfectly written that you felt you were there, even as you made yourself just that bit more comfortable in your favourite armchair, at home?

Whatever it is, let us know your nomination for Best Written Article of the year. Find out how, plus information on all the other categories, here.