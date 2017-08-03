Video: Vittorio Brumotti Riding Trials Above The Grand Canyon

August 3, 2017

We last saw him in 2015 doing ridiculous things on a road bike, and it turns out Italian trials and road rider Vittorio Brumotti has a YouTube channel absolutely packed with similarly amazing feats.

This video from late yesterday offers some mind-bogglingly exposed riding on the edge of the Grand Canyon. He’s quite laconic, offering up simply “Vittorio Brumotti ride on the edge at Grand Canyon. Enjoy”

(Can’t see the video? Find it here instead).

If that whets your appetite, why not try it with a little bit of freeclimbing-with-a-bike first?

(Follow this link if you can’t see the embedded video).

Now there’s a Facebook header picture.
“A bit exposed” kind of understates it.
Don’t look down… except at your wheels, so you know exactly where they are.
There’s no going back – unless you get to this bit, and you’re as talented as Vittorio.
Which direction is the bike going? It’s kind of like a spot The Ball competition.

