Video: Tito Tomasi, Lost in Savoy

A few weeks ago we featured Tito’s story about crossing the Alps solo, from Slovenia to France, and plenty of people said they were inspired by it. Just in case that inspiration’s waning, here’s a quick top up. Tito and a friend decided to go and ride a glacier, and wanted to get it done before worse weather closed in:

(No video? Try this link).

He describes it as a short adventure, but it’s certainly not a small one. Jealous? Us? Never!

“Here is a short video about a three day adventure in Savoy. Lost in the mountains, crossing valleys and climbing summits. But our main goal was to ride a glacier at 3200 meters of altitude. This was in my mind for a while and when I saw the snow coming on the forecast the decision was took!

The result is an epic and short adventure with my buddy, a great moment and a cool inspiring video. Filming in those conditions isn’t always easy, as we carry all, brave the altitude and the cold but we also have to make big distances!”

You can read a bit more about Tito on his website as long as you know French, and see plenty more on his Instagram. Through the magic of Google translate:

“Before the spirit of competition, what Tito seeks is pleasure and sharing, the discovery of new people and new cultures. Throughout the year, Tito will make us live his passion through his stories of travels around the world, I grew up around Nice in love of nature and discovery. What I am today is a construction of my passions, a mind focused on my personal happiness. This pursuit has always led me to nature, art and travel. Today I have the chance to live my passions and I like to invite people to follow me in my adventures, I love sharing.”