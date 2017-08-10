Video: Finn Iles’ Purest Line

(Can’t see it? Follow this link).

“Ever went for an Urban MTB ride like this? :O

There are many ingredients to Finn Iles’s recipe for success, but focus is undoubtably essential. Whether Iles’s is thundering towards yet another World Cup win on the UCI circuit or filming in the streets of Quebec at 5 a.m. – the call time for Red Bull Purest Line – his focus allows him to mute everything but his bike and the track when he’s in the saddle.

Red Bull Purest Line marks just another highlight of Iles’s 2017 summer. From graduating high school to securing the World Cup overall title with two races left in the season, the future is an open book for him.”