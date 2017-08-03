Video: Claudio Caluori and Mick Hannah Preview Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Course

This weekend the UCI Downhill World Cup journeys to Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. It’s the penultimate installment of this year’s series, with only Val Di Sole to go after this weekend.

In the men’s Elite racing, Greg Minaar is way out in front with 902 points, though Try Brosnan, behind at 742, could theoretically equalise this weekend. Aaron Gwin is not much further behind on 649, with Brits Danny Hart and Mark Wallace respectively standing in 7th and 8th places.

Over in the women’s Elite, Myriam Nicole (980pts) and Tracey Hannah (900) are way out in front, followed by Brits Tahnee Seagrave (819), Manon Carpenter (644), and Rachel Atherton (644). Atherton is making a comeback from the dislocated shoulder that prevented her racing at Fort William this year, and while it’s doubtful enough would go wrong at this stage for Myriam Nicole for Rachel to take the world champion jersey from the final two races, the second place finish she took in Lenzerheide last month makes her a threat to everyone vying for a podium.

Off the straights, the track looks fast, technical and treacherous, and conditions right now are dusty and loose. Watch Claudio and Mick talk about marmots, stitches, and memorable crashes among other things. Also, Mick throws in a no hander on the last jump.



(No video? Follow this link).

“Hold on tight as Claudio Caluori and Sick Mick Hannah take on the Mont-Sainte-Anne downhill course.

After what feels like an age, the downhill cohort is back together for the Canadian round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. As always before sending any riders down the track, chatty Swiss commentator Claudio Caluori is sent down first to give you an overview of what to expect.

Joined by Sick Mick Hannah (watch out for his trademark no-hander) and riding with parts borrowed from Brendan Fairclough’s bike – get to know the 2017 Mont-Sainte-Anne track in the video above.”

(Edit: an earlier version of this story used ambiguously labelled UCI standings. Thanks to George Thompson for spotting that and getting in touch).