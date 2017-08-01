Video and Photos: Loosefest Highlights

You’re probably used to hearing about cobbles, mud and cyclocross from Belgium; not hills with freaking enormous jump lines carved into them, but below is the video proof. It’s easy to get a bit numb to videos of people jumping things on bikes, but this might wake you up, as it’s really quite intense. It features some familiar riders, phenomenally large jumps, occasional cases of those jumps, and some exhilaratingly fast POV footage. See further down for a rider list and some photos too.

Loosefest was an invitational freeride event held in southern Belgium, hosted by Nico Vink. It’s part of a worldwide, yearly series of freeride events. Riders at this one, in order of appearance in the video above, were:

Connor Macfarlane

Oscar Harnstrom

Kirill Benderoni

Kristoff Lenssens

Clemens Kaudela

Sam Reynolds

Joel Anderson

Tom Istead

Andreu Lacondeguy (with an engine!)

Craig Evans

Josh Bryceland

Remy Morton

Vinny T

Antoine Buffard

Nico Vink

Bas Van Steenbergen

“The boys went crazy during the week and made friends with these beasts slowly, but by the last session everyone was going crazy and more sideways than anyone thought possible on these things! Such a fun week with everyone! I’ll let the edit do the talking, sit back and enjoy the best of Loosefest 2017!”

“So you thought you’d seen it all. Loosefest 2017 raised the bar to a whole new level again. Sit back and and enjoy 6 minutes of mind blowing insanity at the worlds gnarliest event.

Filming by:

Thomas Sandell

Gaëtan Rey (Shaperideshoot)

Jelle Harnisfeger

Félix Le Blanc

Richard Van Der Vieren (aooa.tv)

Bart Cautaerts”