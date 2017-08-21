Urge Helmets Launch RR+ Goggle System

Many helmets incorporate some kind of goggle strap retention nowadays, but some lid and goggle combos can be a bit of a struggle. Urge have just launched the new RR+ helmet, with a side attach goggle system designed to make it quick and easy to put your goggles on or tuck them round the back of your helmet. Instead of having a full length strap, it works by means of two short goggle straps combined with studs on the side of the helmet for them to pull against. That means moving the goggles is a one handed operation, rather than having to wrestle them around or over sticky-out bits of your helmet.

Urge racer Camile Servant has spent the whole of 2017 using the system. You can see it demonstrated in the video below, and of course what product launch would be complete without ye olde traditional sick edit?

(Can’t see it? Try this link).

So far Urge have only incorporated the system into one helmet, the Archi Enduro RR+, which is €399 direct from Urge including tax, and the goggles. If you already have an Urge RR, the goggle kit is also available separately and can be retrofitted.

“The RR+ helmet is delivered with high-end goggles equipped with a patented side attach system.

The ‘+’ means that with only one hand, whether you’re on the top of a stage or leaving for a transfer section, you can fix the goggles within a couple of seconds on your face or at the backside of your helmet.”