Urge Helmets Launch RR+ Goggle System

by
August 21, 2017

Many helmets incorporate some kind of goggle strap retention nowadays, but some lid and goggle combos can be a bit of a struggle. Urge have just launched the new RR+ helmet, with a side attach goggle system designed to make it quick and easy to put your goggles on or tuck them round the back of your helmet. Instead of having a full length strap, it works by means of two short goggle straps combined with studs on the side of the helmet for them to pull against. That means moving the goggles is a one handed operation, rather than having to wrestle them around or over sticky-out bits of your helmet.

Urge RR+ goggle system
Instead of a full goggle strap, the strap attaches either side of the helmet, making it easy to put on or take off.

Urge racer Camile Servant has spent the whole of 2017 using the system. You can see it demonstrated in the video below, and of course what product launch would be complete without ye olde traditional sick edit?

(Can’t see it? Try this link).

Urge RR+ goggle system
That stud retains the strap until you pull it back and off…
Urge RR+ goggle system
… and voila! Your goggles are secured and out of your face.

So far Urge have only incorporated the system into one helmet, the Archi Enduro RR+, which is €399 direct from Urge including tax, and the goggles. If you already have an Urge RR, the goggle kit is also available separately and can be retrofitted.

Urge RR+ goggle system
Looking a little smug about it.

“The RR+ helmet is delivered with high-end goggles equipped with a patented side attach system.

The ‘+’ means that with only one hand, whether you’re on the top of a stage or leaving for a transfer section, you can fix the goggles within a couple of seconds on your face or at the backside of your helmet.”

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: August 21, 2017