Top Ten Finishes For Short And Last In MTB World Cup

None of the British Cycling programme XC riders headed out to Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada, instead competing at the Nationals in Builth Wells, however Isla Short and Annie Last of the OMX Pro Team headed out in an effort to grab some UCI points.

Last got off to a flying start, moving up to third on the first lap, just three seconds behind then race leader Catherine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) of Canada, but lost time on the challenging rocky ascents, slipping to sixth at the halfway stage, before falling back another couple of places on the penultimate lap.

That’s where the OMX Pro Team rider stayed – crossing the line in eighth place, 2:47 behind race winner Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team). The win secures the overall World Cup title for the Ukrainian, with one race remaining – as France’s Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing RC) finished second, 44 seconds behind, with Pendrel a further 30 seconds behind in third.

Last stays sixth in the standings, just 60 points behind the second-placed rider. Switzerland’s Linda Indergand.

Isla Short was sixth after the first lap, and just over a minute and a half behind eventual race winner, the American Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing), but dropped a place on the second lap and then lost time on the third lap – but her work in the earlier phase of the race had built up a gap. She crossed the line 6:20 behind Courtney to claim seventh – a terrific result on a challenging course. Short is now up to 11th in the standings, with Great Britain Cycling Team’s Evie Richards in third despite her absence in Canada.