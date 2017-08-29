Singletrack Magazine Reader Awards 2017 – Nominations Open!

Nominated and voted for by you, the Singletrack Reader Awards are back again. Here’s how to get your nominations in.

The Singletrack Reader Awards are awards given to a bunch of deserving individuals and companies by you the readers. The awards are split into two phases. First comes the nominations round and then all registered site users will get the chance to vote on the final winners. The results are only revealed on the awards night itself, on Thursday 5th October.

Categories for 2017

We want to hear your nominations (and justifications) for each of the categories. The email address for your submissions is at the bottom of the page, along with a handy list of each category heading. But first, here’s the categories in detail…

Best Hardware

For this award we are looking for the best component, gadget or accessory. It’s not a complete bike, it’s not edible and you can’t wear it. Think components, bars, brakes, seatposts. What has given you the most bang for your buck in terms of your riding this year. Nominations must still be available for retail sale and not be discontinued.

Best Softwear

It’s clothes innit? Shorts, jerseys, eyewear. If you put it on and check it out it in a mirror before you ride then it’s up for the vote. Make sure that your nominated item is still available to buy new.

Best Bike

Three categories for this one.

Best bike for under £1000

Best bike under £2500

Best bike over £2500

We are looking for that bike that is part of you. That is value for money and fits the way you want to ride perfectly. The bike that helps not hinders the way you want to ride – that pushes you to ride harder, further and for longer. That bike that just doesn’t let you down when you need it.

Best Image

We are looking for that one image that makes you pause and stare. The one that perfectly sums up why you ride or what you wish you could ride. It could be an image that captures the moment perfectly, or one that makes your heart race. The rules are that the image must have been published in Singletrack Magazine or singletrackworld.com in the last 12 months. Give us the issue and page number or include a link to the image itself if it is on our website.

Best Written Article

We want to find the published feature or column from either the mag or the website that has inspired you the most to get out and ride. Who’s words switched something on inside your head that had you reaching for the kit drawer before heading out to get on your bike. Or was it a feature that made you think about some aspect of your riding in a different way. Have you read a travel feature that had you dreaming and checking the bank balance? These are the features we are looking for. Features must have been published by us in either the mag or online in the last 12 months.

Best UK Event, Show or Series

From XC, DH, Enduro, Marathon, competitive or not. Or big bike shows in hangar sized expos to the little local shows for the specialist bike connoisseur. Think about the organisation; the facilities on offer to competitors and spectators. We are looking for that event that even the weather couldn’t spoil. Events must have taken place in the UK within the last 12 months.

Best Bike Shop

For that personal face to face service, this category is for the shop you visit and hand over cash to a person across a till. Which shop offers the whole package from smiles and expertise to the best deals, prices or extras? Who goes that extra mile for your custom? It’s not just about price, it’s about the whole experience. UK bike shops only please!

Best Online Service

We all buy online and we all have our regular providers It’s not just about the prices; it’s the service from start to finish and beyond. Think website design and range of products. Returns handling, consistent delivery periods, personal communications – it all counts when you are spending online.

Mountain Bike Personality of the Year

Who has worked the hardest, raced the fastest, championed the most or just helped enable more of us to get out and ride. Who has inspired you the most in the last 12 months?

Best Trail Centre

Which destination has it all? From the best trails to the best cake in the cafe afterwards. We are looking for the ultimate all-rounder. Think trails, facilities, location… Which centre gives more smiles per mile than any other and leaves you planning the return before you’ve left the car park? Any UK trail centre is eligible, so get your nominations in.

How to nominate

Work down the list and send your nominations via email to…

readerawards2017@singletrackworld.com

Don’t just list names. Tell us why you are nominating this product/company/person and in which category. The better the reason the more likely your nomination will make it through to the final vote. The voting phase will start next week and all registered website users will be able to cast their votes at the click of a button in each category.

Here’s a handy list to paste into your email:

Best Hardware

Best Softwear

Best Bike:

* under £1000

* under £2500

* over £2500

Best Image

Best Written Article

Best UK Event, Show or Series

Best Bike Shop

Best Online Service

Mountain Bike Personality of the Year

Best Trail Centre

When will the awards be er… awarded?

October the 5th in Hebden Bridge.