Shimano Announce 4-Pot XT Brakes, and 165mm Cranks

Shimano have just this very second got in touch with something for immediate release: They’re going to be making Deore XT brakes with four pistons, as well as shorter 165mm Deore XT cranks. Partly, these are aimed at ebikes, with their extra power and heavier weight making beefier brakes necessary and shorter cranks more possible for most riders. They also open up more possibilities for riders of all bikes who happen to be shorter, heavier, or more aggressive though.

Mention of ebikes inevitably raises danders, but these aren’t ebike specific standards; they’ll fit on any mountain bike, and it’s nice to see the options widen for everyone.

The new calipers will apparently be backwards compatible with existing XT M8000 levers. We’ve asked for UK pricing and will update this accordingly if Shimano Europe have it yet.

Full release:

“Shimano introduces two new product specifications for the e-bike and enduro/trail market; new 165mm E-MTB Hollowtech crank arms (FC-M8050) and 4-piston hydraulic disc brake calipers (BR-M8020).