Shimano Announce 4-Pot XT Brakes, and 165mm Cranks

by
August 22, 2017

Shimano have just this very second got in touch with something for immediate release: They’re going to be making Deore XT brakes with four pistons, as well as shorter 165mm Deore XT cranks. Partly, these are aimed at ebikes, with their extra power and heavier weight making beefier brakes necessary and shorter cranks more possible for most riders. They also open up more possibilities for riders of all bikes who happen to be shorter, heavier, or more aggressive though.

Mention of ebikes inevitably raises danders, but these aren’t ebike specific standards; they’ll fit on any mountain bike, and it’s nice to see the options widen for everyone.

The new calipers will apparently be backwards compatible with existing XT M8000 levers. We’ve asked for UK pricing and will update this accordingly if Shimano Europe have it yet.

Full release:

“Shimano introduces two new product specifications for the e-bike and enduro/trail market; new 165mm E-MTB Hollowtech crank arms (FC-M8050) and 4-piston hydraulic disc brake calipers (BR-M8020).

“The current cranksets for SHIMANO STEPS come in Hollowtech and Solid 175mm and 170mm lengths but now Shimano introduces a pair of shorter 165mm Hollowtech crank arms to provide greater ground clearance, less chance of pedal strike, and an optimally sized crank for maintaining cadence. Of course, the smaller crank arms are also better sized for shorter riders too.

256375 fc m8050 cb6813 large 1503391359
Smaller cranks also suit shorter riders.

“The new hydraulic brake calipers are in line with DEORE XT components designed for a more aggressive riding style. The brakes feature Shimano’s ICE TECHNOLOGIES heat management system through its caliper design, compatible rotors and pads.

256376 br m8020 zz zz zz zz zz zz s1 2860ab large 1503391360
4-pot power will suit ebikes, but also heavier and more aggressive riders.

“Much like Shimano’s regular 2-piston M8000 brakes, One-Way Bleeding and reach and free stroke adjustment are possible. The difference comes now with four ceramic pistons which offer an increase in stopping power over the regular BR-M8000 brake unit.”

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: August 22, 2017