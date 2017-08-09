Scott Launch New Contessa Genius

Scott have launched their new Contessa Genius Range for of three bikes for 2018. Contessa bikes are women-specific, with no differences in frame geometry from a non-Contessa (Nontessa?), but different specs, shock tune and contact points. They write:

“What makes it different to the regular Genius, are the different touchpoints, which have been adapted to match female riders’ needs:

Grips : smaller diameter and different foam (softer, nicer feeling for the hands)

Women's saddle : special shape, curvature and padding for added support and comfort

Shorter stem : 40mm on Contessa Genius S/M, 50mm for L

Narrower handlebar : 740mm

FOX Contessa Custom Tune (Shock) : Light compression Tune

Smaller chainring on 1-by : 30T"

UK pricing is as follows:

Contessa Genius 710

£4,899.00

Bike Contessa Genius 720

£3,899.00

Bike Contessa Genius 730

£2,499.00

Below, you can see many pictures below along with some spec details.

“About Contessa Bikes: For over 25 years, SCOTT has been designing and developing bikes specifically for women, so that any rider can get a bike which is ready to rumble from the get-go. Most of SCOTT’s Contessa bikes share the same geometries and technologies than the other SCOTT models, except that every detail has been carefully tested and thoughtfully chosen to fit women best, from suspension tuning to optimized touchpoints.

“About Contessa Team: SCOTT Contessa is a lifestyle focused women’s team which has a long tradition that dates back to 2004. We are a community of mountain bike enthusiasts who share the same passion: cycling in all its forms, being in the outdoors as much as we can plus having good times on our bikes. Some of us love to race, but the majority just lives the dream exploring new trails and new mountains. For over 10 years, we want to share our experiences with the growing number of ladies on bikes, in bike festivals, women’s camps or just out in the woods.”

You can find out more on the Scott website.