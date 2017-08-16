Review: Troy Lee A1 MIPS Helmet

Barney comes over all beat poet. We don't think anything hit him on the head during the test… Brand: Troy Lee Product: A1 MIPS Helmet From: Saddleback, saddleback.co.uk Price: £110 Tested: by Barney Marsh for 6 months

Troy Lee’s A1 is MIPS equipped

so there’s slip if you fall a bit skew-whiff

Your head won’t rotate as your lid tries to skid,

so your swede will remain unimpeded

by torsional force.

In short, it’s all good.

It apes the shape of the regular A1, without MIPS, and fits the same,

and the brightness means there’s no blame

if your dome finds its new home monochrome:

no, it’s not tame.

Only you can decide if it’s a sight for sore eyes

or a fright for your wiser friends clad in dark tones

because first up, this is WAY bright.

It’s a sight to see if you’re bogged down in fog

and you’re looking for a trail to escape

if you’ve failed to make the break to the pub

with your ‘great’ mates –

The ones who dress in grey, and so may be visible

on a bright day.

But this is no way one of those.

No, your head shines out like a cheery crest for those seeking a beery rest

– or at least the muppet who’s stuck when he chucked his bike

when he should have hucked the trail feature,

which instead was a teacher of the benefits of practice

before the test.

But it does look good, the peak’s tweakable on the oblique

But not enough to give your goggles a place to perch.

If that’s an urgent need you’ll just have elsewhere to search.

But there’s a lip at the back which catches the strap and prevents

Catastrophic goggle collapse as you

jump

that

gap.

And to those that scoff?

Explain to them your cranium’s

refraining from being plated with titanium

thanks to a little dome of bombastic plastic,

flourescent yellow head protector

to deflect the knocks and render them quiescent

but not the gaze of admirers

who may well acquire one of their own.

A new favourite.

