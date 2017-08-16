Review: Troy Lee A1 MIPS Helmet

by
August 16, 2017

Barney comes over all beat poet. We don't think anything hit him on the head during the test…

Troy Lee A1 MIPS
There’s MIPS inside it to keep your bonce a bit safer.

Troy Lee’s A1 is MIPS equipped
so there’s slip if you fall a bit skew-whiff
Your head won’t rotate as your lid tries to skid,
so your swede will remain unimpeded
by torsional force.
In short, it’s all good.
It apes the shape of the regular A1, without MIPS, and fits the same,
and the brightness means there’s no blame
if your dome finds its new home monochrome:
no, it’s not tame.

Troy Lee A1 MIPS
Here’s the MIPS system – in the event of a crash, it limits the amount of rotational force exerted on your head.

Only you can decide if it’s a sight for sore eyes
or a fright for your wiser friends clad in dark tones
because first up, this is WAY bright.
It’s a sight to see if you’re bogged down in fog
and you’re looking for a trail to escape
if you’ve failed to make the break to the pub
with your ‘great’ mates –
The ones who dress in grey, and so may be visible
on a bright day.
But this is no way one of those.

Troy Lee A1 MIPS
Proof Barney didn’t just take it out the box and look at it.

No, your head shines out like a cheery crest for those seeking a beery rest
– or at least the muppet who’s stuck when he chucked his bike
when he should have hucked the trail feature,
which instead was a teacher of the benefits of practice
before the test.

Troy Lee A1 MIPS
The visor only has limited adjustability – you can’t quite fit a pair of goggle under it.

But it does look good, the peak’s tweakable on the oblique
But not enough to give your goggles a place to perch.
If that’s an urgent need you’ll just have elsewhere to search.
But there’s a lip at the back which catches the strap and prevents
Catastrophic goggle collapse as you
jump
that
gap.

Troy Lee A1 MIPS
Cheerful peak monster

And to those that scoff?
Explain to them your cranium’s
refraining from being plated with titanium
thanks to a little dome of bombastic plastic,
flourescent yellow head protector
to deflect the knocks and render them quiescent
but not the gaze of admirers
who may well acquire one of their own.
A new favourite.

Troy Lee A1 MIPS
It has a goggle lip out back for when you need to go Full Enduro.
Troy Lee A1 MIPS
This is also available in much subtler colourways, such as all black, all white, and also, red all over.
Troy Lee A1 MIPS
This particular colour is probably not the one to wear down that trail named “Angry Farmer”.

