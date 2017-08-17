NS Bikes Launch Hold Fast Grips

Polish brand NS Bikes were originally “Northshore Extreme”, and have been making their own bits since 2003. Their latest are these grips, named Hold Fast after the knuckle tattoos sailors used to have of the same words. The most notable thing about them is not the hexagonal pattern or the colours, but the fact that they’re 148mm long which, considering long means 130mm for many brands, makes these suitable for enormous hands.

They’re single clamp with an integrated bar end, and the clamp seems to be covered in a tapered rubber cover, making it more comfortable if you ride with your hands nearer the inner clamps, or maybe if locking rings tend to bother your thumbs.

NS Bikes say: “Sailors would tattoo “HOLD FAST” on their fingers in hope, that it would prevent their hands from slipping on ropes. Especially when working aloft in foul weather! We believe that our HOLD FAST grips have the same magical powers. They will let you hold on to your bars and ride out of any trail that you may encounter.

“Perhaps the longest lock-on grips on the planet – these whopping 148mm grips fit modern, wide handlebars perfectly and ensures that your palms are always on the rubber part, not on the clamp or barend. They are are reasonably thin and have a big, smoothly rounded inboard clamps. All this adds up to a great feel with or without gloves. The integrated hard plastic bar ends provide a lot of durability and protect your handlebars ends from cracking in case of a crash.”

RRP bought direct is €29.9, you can read a bit more over at NS Bikes, and UK distributor Hotlines are listing them with an RRP of £19.99.