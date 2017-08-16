Niner Bikes Updates New AIR 9 With 27.5+ Compatibility

Niner Bikes has been rolling through several key updates across it’s entire mountain bike lineup, including the move to Boost hub spacing, a wholesale rework of frame geometry, and the option to run 29in or 27.5+ wheels and tyres. It’s rolled out these changes with full suspension models like the JET 9 and RIP 9, and now it’s doing the same with its hardtail range too.

Hot on the heels of the release of the steel SIR 9 hardtail, the latest AIR 9 encompasses many of the same updates, but encompassed in a lighter and stiffer hydroformed alloy frame. Also built around a 120mm travel fork and a versatile PF30 bottom bracket shell, the new AIR 9 looks to offer a ‘cross country plus’ vibe with plenty of different setup options.

“If a cross country bike met a trail bike out in the woods, they fell in love and had a child, what would that bike be? How about Niner’s new AIR 9? The perfect blend of cross country quickness, mixed with a rowdier attitude. Run it geared. Run it singlespeed. Comfortable enough for all day riding and quick enough to pin it at the races, the new AIR 9 handles what you throw at it. Genetically engineered? Maybe not. But it sure is fun to ride” – From Niner Bikes.

Niner AIR 9 Features

Hydroformed alloy frame

Compatible with 29in and 27.5+ wheelsizes

Max tyre clearance: 29×2.4in or 27.5×3.0in

Tapered zero-stack head tube

Designed for 120mm travel forks

68° head angle

74° seat tube angle

427mm chainstay length

148x12mm Boost rear spacing

73mm PF30 BB shell

Setup geared or singlespeed with the Niner Biocentric 30 bottom bracket (included)

Compatible with 1x and 2x drivetrains

Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Geometry mirrors the latest steel SIR 9, which means the AIR 9 also slackens out to a 68° head angle, and also increases the front centre length across the board. That means you’re looking at a reach measurement of 425mm for a Medium, and 445mm for a Large. Also noteworthy is the 427mm chainstay length, which shortens down from the previous AIR 9 alloy frame’s 439mm chainstay length. Impressive given that the new AIR 9 will fit up to a 29×2.4in wide tyre, or in plus setup, a 27.5×3.0in wide tyre.

To get further information on the new AIR 9, we dropped a line to Jungle Products, the current distributor for Niner Bikes in the UK. However, we’ve since received word from Jungle that they will no longer be distributing Niner Bikes moving forward.

We’re still waiting to confirm who the new distributor for Niner will be in the UK, though in the meantime, you can get information about the new AIR 9 directly from the Niner Bikes website.