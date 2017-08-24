Kona Launch The Remote, An Ebikepacking Bike

by
August 24, 2017

The more the bike industry innovates, the more niches there will be, and Kona have stepped in to fill a new one: the ebikepacking bike!


(No video? Try this link).

“Your escape. Your secret stash. Your remote. The place you long to be all week, and can’t wait to head out to, even if just for the day. The Kona Remote is the bike to get you there.

Whether you’re a fisherman, an outdoorsman, or a recreational enthusiast, the Remote can take you where you want to go and get you there quickly. It’s a capable mountain bike with Bosch’s top end Performance Line CX pedal assist system. We equipped the Remote with Bosch’s compact Intuvia display, high capacity 500 watt Power Pack, and a re-keyable Abus Plus battery lock.

With the made-in-the-USA Old Man Mountain rack, you can add accessories to carry just about anything you can think of. The wide range SRAM 1×11 drivetrain and Level T brakes ensure you’ll be happy going both uphill or down. The Remote is an access tool, adaptable to your needs. Swing a leg over one, and find your remote.”


(Can’t see the video? Here’s a link).

Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
But… wait, where did he get the fishing boat from?
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
Oh! Right. This ebike can tow it.
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
You use your truck as a bike rack, then your bikes as a boat rack…
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
The Remote will get you out into the wilds; just be careful not to go beyond 50% range…
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
Here it is unladen.
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
Plenty of sturdy rack space.
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
Storage options are plenty configurable.
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
We’re guessing most riders will use this on “eco” for the most part…
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
The release had a lot of fishing pictures, maybe even more fishing images than bike images, but here’s our favourite.
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
Starting fires with some wire wool and an ebike battery is possible but NOT RECOMMENDED.
Kona Remote - bikepacking - Ruddock's Ranch
Full of joy and fish.

Posted on: August 24, 2017