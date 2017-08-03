Islabikes 12/24 Kids Endurance Race

Before the big bikes set off on their 12 or 24 hour endurance race at last weekend’s Pivot TwentyFour12 event, there was another 24/12 event just for the kids.

But rather than attract the wrath of social services by sending under 8’s around an 8 mile course in the rain this was a short blast around the arena for 12/24 minutes.

There were 3 categories: 12 Minutes Under 8, 12 minutes under 12 and 24 minutes under 16, and whatever you may think it certainly got the crowds shouting – mostly in encouragement.

Islabikes Chat With Isla

While the racing was taking place we caught up with Isla Rowntree to chat about the kids racing that her bike company. Islabikes, was sponsoring and also the array of rather blinged out kids bikes she had brought along for demo rides.

Winning Kids

12 Under 12

1st – Spencer Corder

2nd – Drew Tucker

3rd – Oliver Murphy

The full results

12 Under 8

1st – William Evans

2nd – Ruben Byrne

3rd – Luke Batten

The full results

24 Under 16

1st – Leon Dawes

2nd – Rosie Andrews

3rd – Tom Taylor

Full results

For more info on the Islabikes range check their website here