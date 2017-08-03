Islabikes 12/24 Kids Endurance Race
by Mark Alker
August 3, 2017
Before the big bikes set off on their 12 or 24 hour endurance race at last weekend’s Pivot TwentyFour12 event, there was another 24/12 event just for the kids.
But rather than attract the wrath of social services by sending under 8’s around an 8 mile course in the rain this was a short blast around the arena for 12/24 minutes.
There were 3 categories: 12 Minutes Under 8, 12 minutes under 12 and 24 minutes under 16, and whatever you may think it certainly got the crowds shouting – mostly in encouragement.
Islabikes Chat With Isla
While the racing was taking place we caught up with Isla Rowntree to chat about the kids racing that her bike company. Islabikes, was sponsoring and also the array of rather blinged out kids bikes she had brought along for demo rides.
Winning Kids
12 Under 12
- 1st – Spencer Corder
- 2nd – Drew Tucker
- 3rd – Oliver Murphy
12 Under 8
- 1st – William Evans
- 2nd – Ruben Byrne
- 3rd – Luke Batten
24 Under 16
- 1st – Leon Dawes
- 2nd – Rosie Andrews
- 3rd – Tom Taylor
For more info on the Islabikes range check their website here
Yak said on August 3, 2017
Great racing by the kids. The above was also the 3rd stage of the 2 day/ 3 stage race the kids had been racing; 2km off-road time-trial, the very popular elimination criterium and then the Saturday xc. The elimination race worked particularly well with a bunch lap sprint every other lap. All whilst the adults enjoyed the free beer! Top stuff.