Giro Launches Knitted Cycling Shoes

Taking some inspiration from developments in the running shoe world, Giro has launched a new range of knitted cycling shoes. Before you think this is some kind of crazy Wool Marketing Board stunt, the synthetic knitted offers light weight, great breathability and a seamless shoe for a comfortable shoe wearing experience.

In order to give the shoe shape and stop your foot from popping right back out, the knitted inner is supported by an exoskeleton which also affords a bit of scuff protection.

There will be three models – The Giro Empire E70 Knit and Empire E70 W (women’s) Knit for £199, Empire Knit VR70 £219, and Republic R Knit for £139.

Let’s dip into the press release for a moment…

“We have a tradition of leading the cycling industry through innovation and choice,” said Simon Fisher, Giro Footwear Product Manager. “From flipping the script with laces on the Empire to smashing the 150g weight barrier with the Prolight Techlace, we are known for staying one step ahead of the rest in cycling footwear. Xnetic Knit allows us to continue this tradition and deliver a unique blend of comfort, performance, and style for the kind of rider who charts their own course.”

Giro developed Xnetic™ Knit technology for the specific needs of performance cycling. A TPU skeletal system provides support where riders need it, while the knit offers suppleness for superior sock-like comfort. DWR-treated for water repellency, the porous knit material makes the entire upper breathable, delivering a shoe that has superior ventilation and drying time yet cleans up easily after grimy rides.

So, the inner sock is breathable, but the fabric is DWR coated. We wonder if that means that the shoe stays dry, but your feet get wet? We’ll have to see when we get a pair to try…

Empire E70 Knit/ Empire W E70 Knit: Taking the undeniable style of the original Empire, the E70 Knit delivers sock-like comfort and breathability without sacrificing support and performance, with a TPU skeletal system providing added structure to the engineered Xnetic™ Knit upper. Pro-level pedaling efficiency is served up by an Easton EC70 carbon outsole with replaceable heel walking pad. 250g size 42.5

Republic R Knit: The Giro Republic has been a favorite choice for commuters and touring riders alike, and the Republic R Knit provides another option for those unwilling to sacrifice style on their adventures. Featuring an engineered Xnetic™ Knit upper, reflective Empire laces, and a co-molded rubber-and-nylon outsole with a mid-foot scuff guard and 2-bolt cleat mount. 310g size 42.5