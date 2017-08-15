First Look: Canyon Neuron AL 9.9

Slotting in between scary-fast short travel race bikes, and heavier duty long travel all mountain rigs, you’ll find the hazy world of the modern trail bike. Promising to deliver that idyllic balance of lightweight, pedal efficiency, comfort and descending prowess, a trail bike offers versatility in spades.

But while every brand offers one that fits somewhere in this grey area, almost everyone has a different idea of what a trail bike is. Should it be a comfortable XC bike that’s built a little more practically than a carbon fibre racer? Or should it be a slacker, plusher and more downhill-focussed machine?

Sitting in between the 100mm travel full suspension Lux race bike, and the 160mm travel Strive enduro bike, Canyon actually has two trail bikes. There’s the 140mm travel, 27.5in-wheeled Spectral, which we’ve tested and reviewed here. Then there’s the shorter travel Neuron.

Formally known as the Nerve, the Neuron is a short-travel trail bike that’s offered in both 29in and 27.5in specific versions. Antony tested and reviewed the 27.5in Canyon Nerve last year, and to compare that with its bigger-wheeled sibling, we’ve got a brand new 29er Neuron in for testing.

Whereas the 27.5in model gets 130/120mm of travel, the 29er Neuron runs 10mm less at either end, with a 120mm travel fork and 110mm of rear travel courtesy of a four-bar suspension linkage. Sitting two rungs down from the top 9.9 LTD model, the Neuron AL 9.9 comes spec’d with a Fox Performance Elite suspension package, a DT Swiss wheelset, and Shimano Deore XT groupset. However, it’s worth noting that the entire Neuron range is built around the same hydroformed alloy frame that we’re going to give you a closer look at here.

Canyon Neuron Features

Hydroformed & welded alloy frame

29in wheels

110mm travel

Four-bar suspension design w/Horst Link pivot

120mm travel fork

69.3° head angle

73.8° seat angle

445mm chainstay length

Syntace X-12 142x12mm rear thru-axle

Press-fit BB92 bottom bracket shell

Side Swing mount front derailleur

Stealth dropper post cable routing

External gear and brake cable routing

Sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large

RRP: £2649

Geometry wise, the Neuron 29er is a little more traditional in its numbers than compared to some other short travel 29er trail bikes like the Orange Segment. As to how those numbers play out on the trail, well, we’re very interested to find out!

For further information on the 16-strong Neuron bike range, head to the Canyon website.

Canyon Neuron AL 9.9 Specifications