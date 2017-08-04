First Look: Canyon Exceed CF SL 7.9 Di2

Sometimes there just ain’t no better tool for the job than a screamingly fast XC hardtail.

Arriving at Singletrack Towers this week to sate our carbon fibre appetite is this uber-stealth Canyon Exceed. Or to be specific, the ‘Canyon Exceed CF SL 7.9 Di2’. With a paint job that may very well have been harvested from the centre of a black hole, this sub-10kg, carbon fibre, high tech hardtail is equipped with an electronic Shimano Deore XT Di2 drivetrain, Fox 32 Step Cast forks, and a lightweight DT Swiss wheelset.

I’ve had the pleasure of testing the Canyon Exceed previously, and some of you may have already read my review of the Exceed CF SLX 9.9. However, this bike here is a little different.

“The Exceed embodies the next level of carbon hardtail racing performance. When lining up for a race start or setting a new PB on your local climb, lightness is crucial, but it’s nothing without the highest levels of stiffness, compliance and durability to back it up. Thanks to cutting-edge carbon construction methods and an advanced geometry for superior control, the Exceed delivers the goods across the board. It goes Beyond Limits” From Canyon.

Canyon Exceed CF SL Features

Full carbon fibre frame

29in wheels (27.5in wheels on XS frame size)

100mm travel fork

69.5° head angle

74° seat angle

PF92 bottom bracket

427mm chain stay length

142x12mm quick release rear dropouts

Impact Protection Unit to prevent bar over-rotation

Di2 ready with integrated battery storage inside downtube

Shimano direct mount rear derailleur hanger

High direct mount front derailleur

30.9mm diameter seatpost

Stealth dropper post ready

Available sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Ok, so how is this different to the Exceed CF SLX? Well, the clue is in the name. For Canyon’s carbon road and mountain bike frames, there are typically two different grades of carbon; the high-end SLX, and regular SL. The difference between the two isn’t instantly noticeable, as the physical carbon moulds are exactly the same, so the shape and geometry of the frames are identical.

It’s the layup where the two frames differ, with the Exceed CF SLX frame lobbing 150 grams off the weight of the Exceed CF SL frame by way of higher modulus carbon fibre. Canyon states the ride quality between the two frames is meant to be the same, and they’re both just as strong as each other. And to be honest, the 1050g claimed weight for the Exceed CF SL frame is still very, very competitive amongst other carbon hardtails on the market. However, it does bring the cost down – a complete Exceed CF SL starts at £1799, whereas the Exceed CL SLX range kicks off at £3499.

The model we have on test is the top-spec option with the cheaper Exceed CF SL carbon frame. It shares the same geometry as the Exceed CF SLX 9.9 I tested last year, with a steady 69.5° head angle and a purposeful 74° seat tube angle. Chainstays remain at a snug 427mm long, which is quite short for a race hardtail, and the bottom bracket shell stretches down 63mm below the hub axle line. All good ingredients that point the Exceed’s ride quality away from “nervous twitch-athon”, and more towards the “chilled-out fun times”.

The Exceed hardtail range features 29in wheels on all but the smallest X-Small frame size, which elects for 27.5in wheels due to toe-overlap issues with running big hoops on such a small frame size. Most XC riders will typically run a pretty low cockpit height, which is exacerbated on a 29er hardtail with a taller fork. The result is often a dropped cockpit height that puts the shifters dangerously close to the top tube if the handlebars have the opportunity to spin over 90° around.

To eliminate the chance of tears in such an instance, Canyon has engineered a rather clever but simple bump-stop for the headset. A rubber block is bolted to the top tube, and two little ‘horns’ on the upper headset cap are designed to catch on the rubber block before the shifters can get anywhere near the carbon top tube. It’s a simple idea, but well executed. And if you crash hard enough, the two bolts that hold the rubber block to the frame are actually hollow, so they’re designed to break away if there’s sufficient force applied.

Front travel is 100mm, delivered via the skinny Fox 32 Step Cast fork. It’s the Performance Series model, so no Kashima-coated stanchions but rather a slick blacked-out anodized coating for the 32mm diameter alloy upper legs. The fork is air-adjustable, and inside the other leg is a FIT4 damper that offers adjustable rebound and compression damping. On this particular fork, the 3-way compression adjustment is performed via a handlebar remote.

And that is a first look at the Exceed CF SL 7.9 Di2 that we currently have in for testing. We’ll be running this lightweight machine through a gamut of different trails and races over the coming few weeks, so stay tuned for the upcoming review to see how it handles the rough ‘n’ tumble of everyday trail riding.

You can get more information about this bike and the rest of the range via the Canyon Bikes website. Otherwise get your peepers on to our video below where we chat everything lightweight and carbon with Jack from Canyon UK.

2017 Canyon Exceed CF SL 7.9 Di2 Specifications

Frame // Canyon Exceed CF SL Carbon Fibre

Canyon Exceed CF SL Carbon Fibre Fork // Fox 32 SC Performance Series, 100mm Travel, Remote Lockout

Fox 32 SC Performance Series, 100mm Travel, Remote Lockout Hubs // DT Swiss XR 1501 Spline, 110x15mm Front & 142x12mm Rear

DT Swiss XR 1501 Spline, 110x15mm Front & 142x12mm Rear Rims // DT Swiss XR 1501 Spline, 22.5mm Internal Width, Tubeless Compatible

DT Swiss XR 1501 Spline, 22.5mm Internal Width, Tubeless Compatible Tyres // Continental X-King 2.2in RaceSport Front & Rear

Continental X-King 2.2in RaceSport Front & Rear Chainset // Shimano Deore XT 38/28t Chainring

Shimano Deore XT 38/28t Chainring Front Mech // Shimano Deore XT Di2 High Direct Mount

Shimano Deore XT Di2 High Direct Mount Rear Mech // Shimano Deore XT Di2 Shadow Plus 11-Speed

Shimano Deore XT Di2 Shadow Plus 11-Speed Shifters // Shimano Deore XT Di2 11-Speed

Shimano Deore XT Di2 11-Speed Cassette // Shimano SLX 11-40t, 11-Speed

Shimano SLX 11-40t, 11-Speed Brakes // Shimano Deore XT M8000, 180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors

Shimano Deore XT M8000, 180mm Front & 160mm Rear Rotors Stem // Canyon V14 80mm

Canyon V14 80mm Bars // Canyon H12 Flat Alloy, 720mm Wide, 5mm Rise

Canyon H12 Flat Alloy, 720mm Wide, 5mm Rise Grips // Ergon GA30

Ergon GA30 Seatpost // Canyon S29 VCLS Carbon Fibre, 30.9mm Diameter

Canyon S29 VCLS Carbon Fibre, 30.9mm Diameter Saddle // Selle Italia SLS

Selle Italia SLS Size Tested // Medium

Medium Sizes available // X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large Weight // 9.74kg 21.4