Eurobike 2017: Dinner Plate Discs Plus More At Trickstuff

German brake company Trickstuff had a couple of new things to show us at Eurobike, though no new mountain bike brakes for this year. (we have Trickstuff's Direttissima brakes in for testing right now though, and you'll be able to read all about them in the upcoming issue 115 of Singletrack magazine).

Now that’s out the way, here are their bike parts:

That flat mount brake is just a prototype for now, but they say they can make it to work with other manufacturers levers as well as their own, and can supply it with different seals for use with either DOT or mineral oil systems.

Here’s a video of it working:

They were of course showing their existing range of brakes too, which you can check on their website (these are the brakes we’re testing right now, and they’ve been used by both the Polygon racing team, and Tomas Zejda ran a prototype at the Red Bull Rampage), and they also have this very informative page on disc brake design and technologies.