Eurobike 2017: Dinner Plate Discs Plus More At Trickstuff

by
August 31, 2017

German brake company Trickstuff had a couple of new things to show us at Eurobike, though no new mountain bike brakes for this year. (we have Trickstuff’s Direttissima brakes in for testing right now though, and you’ll be able to read all about them in the upcoming issue 115 of Singletrack magazine). First though:

Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
This is not a bike component. It’s an enormous ham.

Now that’s out the way, here are their bike parts:

Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
Trickstuff sponsor Polygon’s downhill team, who asked for bigger rotors.
Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
It’s actually wider than the ham, though we didn’t want to contaminate the disc with a direct comparison.
Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
223mm, to be precise.
Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
Also new, though aimed at road, is this flat mount brake caliper, machined less than a week ago then brought straight to Eurobike.
Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
Inside, it uses the same components as other Trickstuff brakes, such as their stainless steel pistons.

That flat mount brake is just a prototype for now, but they say they can make it to work with other manufacturers levers as well as their own, and can supply it with different seals for use with either DOT or mineral oil systems.

Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
This is a slopestyle specific bottom bracket…
Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
In the driveside cup there’s a standard bearing, but on the non-drive side, you can add between 1 and 5 o-rings.
Eurobike 2017 - Trickstuff
The o-rings don’t lock it in place, but they do stiffen it a lot, meaning if your doing tricks with your feet off the pedals, the cranks stay exactly where you left them.

Here’s a video of it working:

They were of course showing their existing range of brakes too, which you can check on their website (these are the brakes we’re testing right now, and they’ve been used by both the Polygon racing team, and Tomas Zejda ran a prototype at the Red Bull Rampage), and they also have this very informative page on disc brake design and technologies.

Categorised as:

Kit News

Posted on: August 31, 2017

Tagged with: